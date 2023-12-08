EnGeneIC granted FDA “Fast-Track” Designation for Novel Armed Nanocell Drug Conjugate (ANDC) Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutic

SYDNEY, Australia and NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnGeneIC, an innovative biopharmaceutical company leading the field of armed antibody therapeutics for oncology, has achieved a significant milestone with the granting of FDA “Fast-Track” designation for its pancreatic cancer therapeutic. This approval underscores the potential of EnGeneIC’s unique approach to revolutionise pancreatic cancer treatment.



Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a notoriously challenging and aggressive form of cancer, usually diagnosed in advanced stages, making curative treatment options limited.

The FDA’s decision to grant “Fast-Track” status reflects the urgency and unmet medical need associated with PDAC. EnGeneIC’s EDVTM (EnGeneIC Dream Vector) has demonstrated safety and promising anti-tumor efficacy results in the Carolyn Phase I/IIa trial for end-stage PDAC patients in Australia, showcasing its potential to address the challenges posed by metastatic PDAC and to improve patient outcomes.

EnGeneIC’s EDV therapeutic is a first-in-class Antibody Nanocell Drug Conjugate (ANDC) which also promotes a robust anti-tumour immune response. Unlike other ADCs (antibody drug conjugates), the EDV delivers its very large payload of cytotoxic drug directly inside the cancer cell. This approach not only enhances the precision of treatment but also eliminates damage to healthy tissues and resultant side effects. The EDV-ANDC is further differentiated from other ADCs since it wakes up the patient’s own immune system to do the heavy lifting of tumour shrinkage and elimination.

The “Fast-Track” designation expedites the development and review process, allowing EnGeneIC to accelerate the EDV’s development for PDAC patients. The approval also facilitates increased communication and collaboration between and FDA and EnGeneIC, enabling a more streamlined and efficient development process. The company is now poised to leverage the “Fast-Track” to accelerate PDAC clinical development with an approved IND for a randomised and controlled clinical trial at second line in the U.S., expand patient access and bring this ground-breaking technology to market as quickly as possible.

EnGeneIC’s CEO, Dr. Himanshu Brahmbhatt is enthusiastic about the FDA’s “Fast-Track”, stating, “This approval is a testament to the potential impact of our EDV-based ANDC in addressing the urgent needs of patients with metastatic PDAC. We are committed to expeditiously advancing our clinical program for PDAC patients and others with low survival cancers. These are the patients who need it most!”

As EnGeneIC progresses with its development plan, the company anticipates close collaboration with regulatory agencies, clinicians and advocacy groups to ensure a comprehensive and patient-centric approach to bringing its EDV therapeutic to the forefront of advanced PDAC treatment.

About EnGeneIC

EnGeneIC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing its proprietary EDV® (EnGeneIC Dream Vector) nanocell technology for oncology and infectious disease applications. The EDVTM nanocell is the foundation of a first-in-class Antibody Nanocell Drug Conjugate (ANDC) platform for delivering a range of therapeutic payloads -- drugs, siRNAs, miRNAs, adjuvants – via antibody-targeting a cancer cell’s surface, with minimal toxicity. For cancer applications, the EDV technology enables delivery of the most potent chemotherapeutic agents, effectively overcoming drug-resistance and killing tumor cells, while simultaneously stimulating the patient’s immune system, allowing a potent anti-tumour response to convert immunologically “cold” tumours into immunoresponsive “hot” tumours. EnGeneIC is now entering Phase IIa clinical trials in Australia and USA in patients with intractable, low survival cancers, including patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

EnGeneIC contact:

Dr. Jennifer MacDiarmid

Joint-CEO & Director & EDV technology co-inventor

Email: jmacdiarmid@engeneic.com

Cell phone: +61-407-953-170;