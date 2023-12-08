Global Beverage Container Market Size To Worth USD 290.77 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.6%

New York, United States, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Beverage Container Market Size is to Grow from USD 185.45 Billion in 2022 to USD 290.77 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2768

A beverage container is a specialized vessel designed for the storage and transportation of various liquid refreshments, including water, soft drinks, juices, alcoholic beverages, and more. These containers come in a wide range of materials, shapes, and sizes, each tailored to specific beverage types and consumption preferences. Common materials for beverage containers include glass, plastic, aluminum, and stainless steel, with each offering unique advantages such as durability, portability, and temperature retention. The design and functionality of these containers have evolved over the years, incorporating features like resealable caps, insulation, and eco-friendly materials to cater to changing consumer demands and environmental concerns.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Beverage Container Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass, and Paperboard), By Container Type (Bottles & Jars, Cartons, Cans, Bag-In-Boxes, and Pouches), By Application (Alcoholic Beverages [Beer, Wine, Spirit], Non-Alcoholic Beverages [Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Dairy, Juices, and Sports Drinks Enhanced Water]), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2768

In 2022, the glass segment accounted for around 40.6% market share

On the basis of the material, the global beverage container market is segmented into plastic, metal, glass, and paperboard. The dominance of the glass segment in the beverage container market can be attributed to the glass containers are favored for their inert and non-reactive nature, preserving the taste and quality of beverages while ensuring product safety. They align with the increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly packaging due to their recyclability and minimal environmental impact. Furthermore, glass containers have a premium and aesthetic appeal, making them the choice for high-end beverages, wines, and spirits. Stringent regulations in various regions promoting sustainable packaging practices have further boosted the glass segment's market share, solidifying its dominance in the industry.

The bottles & jars segment held the largest market with more than 42.4% revenue share in 2022

Based on the container type, the global beverage container market is segmented into bottles & jars, cartons, cans, bag-in-boxes, and pouches. The dominance of the bottles and jars segment in the beverage container market is primarily driven by its versatility and wide-ranging applications. Bottles and jars serve as the preferred packaging for various beverage categories, including water, carbonated drinks, juices, and alcoholic beverages. Their popularity is rooted in their ability to preserve freshness, prevent contamination, and ensure convenient consumption. Furthermore, these containers are available in various sizes, shapes, and materials, catering to diverse consumer preferences and product requirements.

The alcoholic beverages segment held the largest market with more than 43.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on the application, the global beverage container market is segmented into alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. The alcoholic beverages segment's prominence in the beverage container market is primarily driven by the enduring popularity of alcoholic drinks such as beer, wine, and spirits. These beverages require specialized containers like glass bottles and aluminum cans to maintain their taste and quality. Alcoholic beverages often come in various packaging sizes and designs, catering to a broad consumer base. Additionally, premium and craft alcohol brands emphasize unique packaging aesthetics, contributing to this segment's market leadership.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2768

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 5.1% over the projected period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is projected for the highest growth in the beverage container market during the forecast period, the region's rapidly expanding population, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes are driving increased consumption of beverages, including soft drinks, bottled water, and alcoholic beverages. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly establishing production facilities in the Asia-Pacific to cater to this burgeoning demand, further boosting the market.

Europe boasts the largest market share in the global beverage container industry and has a well-established and sophisticated beverage market with a strong demand for a wide range of products, including soft drinks, beer, wine, and premium beverages. Additionally, European consumers are increasingly environmentally conscious, driving the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions like glass and aluminum.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global beverage container market include Amcor Group GmbH, O-I Glass, Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Verallia SA, Tetra Pak Group, Ball Corporation, Vidrala S.A., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd., CPMC Holdings Limited And Other Key Vendors.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2768

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Scholle IPN, a flexible packaging company, has been acquired by SIG, a Swiss aseptic packaging provider. In February of this year, SIG and Scholle IPN agreed to merge for an enterprise value of USD 1.53 billion and an equity value of USD 1.2 billion. Scholle IPN, headquartered in Northlake, Illinois, provides environmentally friendly packaging technologies and solutions to the food, beverage, retail, institutional, and industrial industries.

In March 2021, Ardagh Group S.A. and Bragg Live Food Products collaborated to launch a new 16oz glass bottle for their apple cider vinegar beverage brand.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global beverage container market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Beverage Container Market, By Material

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paperboard

Beverage Container Market, By Container Type

Bottles & Jars

Cartons

Cans

Bag-In-Boxes

Pouches

Beverage Container Market, By Application

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Beverage Container Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

South Korea Hangover Cure Products Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Solution/Drinks, Powder, Tablets/Capsule, Patches), By Product Consumption Pattern (Before Drinking, After Drinking), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and South Korea Hangover Cure Products Market Insights Forecasts to 2032

South Korea Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Chemical Based, Herbal Based), By Age Group (10 to 17, 18 to 44, 45 to 64, 65+), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, E-commerce Platforms), and South Korea Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Insights Forecasts to 2032

Japan Next Generation Sequencing Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing, Others), By Application (Oncology, HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring, Clinical Investigation, Epidemiology & Drug Development, Reproductive Health, Metagenomics, Agrigenomics & Forensics, Consumer Genomics, Others), By End Use (Clinical Research, Academic Research, Pharma & Biotech Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other Users), and Japan Next Generation Sequencing Market Insights Forecasts to 2032

South Korea Dental Devices Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Dental Laser Equipment, Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Software and Imaging, Mechanical Systems, Others), By Procedure Type (Restorative, Periodontal, Endodontic, Orthodontic, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) and South Korea Dental Devices Market Insights Forecasts 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter