Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 30 November 2023 to 6 December 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 November 2023 to 6 December 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 735 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 30 November 2023 to 6 December 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 30 November 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 947 42.77 42.96 42.44 382 663 MTF CBOE 1 000 42.78 43.00 42.56 42 780 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 1 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 000 43.42 43.62 43.10 390 780 MTF CBOE 937 43.41 43.60 43.18 40 675 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 4 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 851 43.13 43.36 42.92 424 874 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 5 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 43.24 43.40 42.92 432 400 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 6 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 43.41 43.58 43.20 434 100 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — Total 49 735 43.19 43.62 42.44 2 148 272

On 6 December 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 225 846 own shares, or 5.77% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

