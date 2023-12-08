Insect Growth Regulators Market to Cross US$ 1.95 Billion by 2033, Registers 7.1% CAGR, States Fact.MR

Rockville , Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a leading provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Insect Growth Regulators Market has witnessed robust growth and reached a market value of US$ 916.99 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, with projections indicating that it will reach a substantial size of US$ 1.95 billion by the end of 2033.

The escalating demand for insect growth regulators in the realms of food storage and agriculture is attributed to their efficacy in curtailing the proliferation of insects and pests. In response to mounting apprehensions about the environmental impact of chemical regulators, suppliers are increasingly directing their efforts toward the development of sustainable and organic insect growth regulators.

Key Segments of Insect Growth Regulators Industry Research Report

By Type By Form By Application By Region Anti-juvenile

Chitin Synthesis

Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics Liquid

Aerosol

Bait Agriculture & Gardens

Commercial Pest Control

Livestock Pest Control North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



The industry is witnessing notable growth owing to the precision of various insect growth regulators in targeting a specific spectrum of insects. Their compatibility with other pest control systems further amplifies product demand. Additionally, the surge in global temperatures has led to the increased prevalence of pests and insects, fostering a highly favorable environment for the expansion of insect growth regulators.

Factors Driving Insect Growth Regulators Market Growth:

Agricultural Industry Expansion:

One of the main factors driving the global sales of insect growth regulators is the expanding agricultural industry, which is a result of the growing demand for food worldwide.

Environment-Friendly Pesticides:

A considerable increase in the use of environmentally friendly pesticides is anticipated to be a key driver of market expansion. Because they are non-toxic, non-polluting, and biodegradable, insect growth regulators are promoted as environmentally friendly options.

Integrated Organic Farming:

The increasing adoption of integrated organic farming practices across emerging economies is predicted to amplify the demand for insect growth regulators across diverse sectors, including commercial, residential, and agricultural, over the coming decade.

Global Market Projections:

South Korea:

Sales of insect growth regulators in South Korea are forecasted to exhibit a commendable CAGR of 4.4%, reaching a substantial US$ 52.65 million by the year 2033.

Aerosol Insect Growth Regulators:

The global demand for aerosol insect growth regulators is projected to witness a robust CAGR of 6.2%, soaring to US$ 918.5 million by the conclusion of 2033.

Insect Growth Regulators: A Sustainable Approach:

Hormonal Disruption:

Functioning as synthetic chemicals, insect growth regulators operate by disrupting the reproductive cycle of insects, leading to their demise. This is achieved through mimicking hormones present in the insects' bodies.

Environmental Benefits:

Key attributes of insect growth regulators, including being non-persistent, bio-degradable, and environmentally friendly, contribute significantly to their acceptance and adoption in pest management strategies.

Regional Insights:

United States - Consumer Spending on Pet Care:

In the U.S., a robust CAGR of 6.1% is anticipated, reaching an estimated US$ 493.37 million by 2033. This growth is attributed to heightened consumer spending on pet care products, reflecting a burgeoning market segment.

United Kingdom - Environment-Friendly Crop Protection:

Sales in the U.K. are predicted to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.9%, surging to an estimated US$ 95.55 million. This growth is primarily fueled by an increasing demand for eco-friendly insect growth regulators, particularly in crop protection.

India - Concerns about Food Quality:

In India, a robust CAGR of 7.8% is projected, with the market expected to reach a value of US$ 274.96 million by 2033. The growth is spurred by escalating concerns about health, food quality, and a notable emphasis on eco-friendly solutions in pest control practices.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 1.95 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 108 Tables No. of Figures 81 Figures



Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the insect growth regulators industry including Nufarm, Bayer, Syngenta, and Sumitomo Chemical Company, showcase a strong commitment to innovation. They offer a spectrum of products ranging from conventional inhibitors to novel anti-juvenile hormone agents, addressing evolving challenges effectively.

New Product Launches:

Bayer's Vayego 200 SC and Syngenta's introduction of novel insect growth regulators exemplify the industry's dedication to innovation. These product launches underscore the ongoing efforts of key players to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and address emerging market needs.

In conclusion, the global insect growth regulators market is positioned for substantial and sustained growth. Driven by multifaceted factors, including robust agricultural activities, increased focus on eco-friendly pest management solutions, and dynamic consumer trends, the market showcases promising prospects. Key industry players continue to drive innovation, ensuring the market's progressive trajectory and sustainability.

