Flash News: OKX and Matr1x Collaborate to Give Away KUKU NFT Whitelist Spots to Users

SINGAPORE, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of December 8, 2023.



OKX and Matr1x Collaborate to Give Away KUKU NFT Whitelist Spots to Users

OKX and Matr1x, a next-gen Web3 entertainment platform, have collaborated to launch a lottery event for users to win whitelist spots for KuKu NFTs, the newest member of the Matr1x NFT ecosystem.

OKX users can enter the lottery event from now until 10 December 2023 by completing the following tasks via this site:

Meeting or exceeding 10 USD in trading volume on the OKX NFT Marketplace

Sharing the event on social media

Importing their connected wallet to OKX Wallet within the app

Following @okxweb3 and @matr1xofficial on X

After completing the tasks, users must provide the email address they registered on the MATR1X official website as the KUKU allowlist will be sent as an in-game item to the account.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com


