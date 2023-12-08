Global Synthetic Leather Surface Materials for Transportation Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2032: Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Lightweight Materials

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Leather Surface Materials for Transportation Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Sales Channel, Industry, Process, Material Type, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The synthetic leather surface materials for transportation market was valued at $10.85 billion in 2022, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% and reach $26.96 billion by 2032.

The growth in the synthetic leather surface materials for transportation market is expected to be driven by growing demand for sustainable and cruelty-free alternatives to genuine leather, as well as cost-effectiveness and advancements in synthetic leather technology, improving quality and performance.

The competitive landscape of synthetic leather surface materials for transportation market includes different strategies undertaken by service providers to gain market presence. Some strategies adopted by them include new product launch and development activities, market development activities, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions. Among all the strategies adopted, product development activities have dominated the competitive landscape and are the most widely adopted strategies among service providers.

In North America, synthetic leather for automotive upholstery may be in the maturity or saturation stage of the market lifecycle. Many automakers have adopted synthetic leather as an alternative to genuine leather due to its cost-effectiveness and sustainability. As a result, demand may be stable, with a focus on product quality and innovation.

In emerging markets such as parts of Asia and Africa, synthetic leather for automotive upholstery might be in the growth or even introduction stage. As more consumers in these regions are purchasing cars, there is a rising demand for affordable and durable upholstery materials, including synthetic leather. In general, the demand for synthetic leather in automotive and other transportation applications was increasing due to factors such as cost-efficiency, sustainability concerns, and advancements in material technology.

The synthetic leather surface materials for transportation market is in the growth and early maturity phase. The implementation of synthetic leather surface materials for transportation is increasing in automotive vehicles. As a result, the market is expected to flourish in the forecast period.

The shift toward synthetic leather has also led to innovations in material technology, driving improvements in quality, durability, and design, ultimately enhancing the overall passenger experience and contributing to the ongoing evolution of the transportation market.

Market Segmentation

The synthetic leather surface materials for transportation market based on the industry type segment is expected to be dominated by the automotive segment throughout the forecast period 2023-2032. The automotive segment is the largest in the synthetic leather transportation industry due to several reasons.

Based on application, upholstery tends to occupy the major market share in the application segment of synthetic leather surface materials for transportation market due to several reasons. Synthetic leather is widely used in upholstery due to its durability, ease of maintenance, and cost-effectiveness. It is resistant to stains and discoloration, which makes it an ideal choice for vehicle interiors that are subject to heavy use and wear. Synthetic leather provides a luxurious and premium feel that enhances the overall driving experience.

Based on sales channel, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment tends to dominate the synthetic leather surface materials for transportation market because of several reasons. OEM synthetic leather manufacturers have direct relationships with vehicle manufacturers, which allows them to incorporate synthetic leather into the initial design and manufacturing process. This ensures a high-quality fit and finish that matches the rest of the vehicle's interior.

Based on process, virgin synthetic leather is expected to dominate the synthetic leather surface materials for transportation market for several reasons. Virgin synthetic leather tends to have superior quality and durability compared to recycled synthetic leather. This is because it is made from new raw materials, which ensures its strength and longevity. Secondly, virgin synthetic leather offers a wider range of textures, colors, and finishes, which makes it more appealing to consumers.

While recycled synthetic leather is more environment-friendly, the technology and processes to produce high-quality recycled synthetic leather are still being developed and perfected. Therefore, until these processes become more efficient and cost-effective, virgin synthetic leather is expected to continue dominating the market.

China is expected to dominate the synthetic leather surface materials for transportation market due to several factors. These regions have a high concentration of automobile manufacturers, which increases the demand for synthetic leather.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $29.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Industry Outlook

Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in Synthetic Leather Surface Materials for Transportation Market

Addition of Materials to Further Improve the Quality of Synthetic Leather

Antimicrobial Synthetic Leather

Increased Recycling of Synthetic Leather

Self-Cleaning Synthetic Leather

Supply Chain Network/MAP

Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

Government Programs and Initiatives

Key Patent Mapping

Business Drivers

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Materials

Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials

Improved Durability and Performance

Lower Cost of Synthetic Leather

Business Restraints

Limited Availability of Synthetic Materials

Numerous Environmental Regulations

Complex Process of Manufacturing Synthetic Leather

Business Strategies

Product Development

Market Development

Corporate Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

Business Opportunities

Development of Plant-Based Synthetic Materials

Usage of Synthetic Leather in Smart Materials

Comparison of Genuine Leather and Synthetic Leather

Evaluation of the Chemical Composition of Synthetic Leather

Case Study on Specific Parameters of Artificial Leather Fabrics

Methods

Results

Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Ultrafabrics LLC

Alfatex Italia Srl

Covestro AG

Yarwood Leather Ltd.

Autostop Aviation

BASF SE

ANANAS ANAM LTD.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Mayur Uniquoters Limited

General Sillicones Co. Ltd

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

ZHEJIANG HEXIN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

