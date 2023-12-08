Replacement in bonds for new lending - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Replacement in bonds for new lending
On January 3, 2024, the following replacements of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.
|Loan Type
|Current Bond
|New Bond
|Cibor3 (SDO)
|ISIN
|DK0009543811
|ISIN
|DK0009545352
|Interest rate spread
|0.10%
|Interest rate spread
|0.15%
|Maturity date
|01-10-2025
|Maturity date
|01-10-2026
|Closing date
|31-07-2025
|Closing date
|31-07-2026
|Cibor3 (RO)
|ISIN
|DK0009541526
|ISIN
|DK0009545436
|Interest rate spread
|0.20%
|Interest rate spread
|0.25%
|Maturity date
|01-04-2025
|Maturity date
|01-04-2026
|Closing date
|31-01-2025
|Closing date
|31-01-2026
Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bonds can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bonds will be the standard bonds in the loan offer systems.
Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
