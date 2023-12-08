Replacement in bonds for new lending - Totalkredit A/S

Replacement in bonds for new lending

On January 3, 2024, the following replacements of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.

Loan TypeCurrent BondNew Bond
Cibor3 (SDO)





ISINDK0009543811ISINDK0009545352
Interest rate spread0.10%Interest rate spread0.15%
Maturity date01-10-2025Maturity date01-10-2026
Closing date31-07-2025Closing date31-07-2026
Cibor3 (RO)





ISINDK0009541526ISINDK0009545436
Interest rate spread0.20%Interest rate spread0.25%
Maturity date01-04-2025Maturity date01-04-2026
Closing date31-01-2025Closing date31-01-2026

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bonds can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bonds will be the standard bonds in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

