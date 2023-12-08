Flat Flexible Cables Global Market Report 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Johnson Electric, Samtec, SUMIDA, GCT and Alysium-Tech

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Flexible Cables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Copper Wire Thickness (< 35 Micron, 35 To 50 Micron, 50 To 100 Micron), By Copper Wire Width, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flat flexible cables market size is expected to reach USD 3.06 billion by 2030. The market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for miniaturized electronic devices that offer superior performance. Furthermore, the electronics industry is one of the key drivers of the market for flat flexible cables.







Strong demand for next-generation commercial aircraft owing to the increasing passenger traffic, especially in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, is expected to drive the production of commercial aircraft. The increased aircraft production is anticipated to fuel the demand for flat flexible cables. These cables are used in aerospace production for internal connections in various electronic equipment such as electronic communication equipment, displays, semiconductor automation, and aircraft fuel & systems, among others.



Flat flexible cables offer superior bending capability and, at the same time, have low weight and are resistant to chemicals. These attributes make them extremely suitable for manufacturing lightweight vehicles in the automotive industry. With regulations emphasizing the need for lighter-weight vehicle manufacturing, the demand for flat flexible cables is expected to rise in the coming years. The product is manufactured using several raw materials such as aluminum, rubber, thermoplastic, polyurethane, polyester, and polyimide. The prices of several raw materials are susceptible to fluctuations on account of factors such as disruptions in the supply chain and the demand-supply gap. For instance, aluminum prices are increasing owing to its low inventory.



Manufacturers are involved in the production of various types of flat flexible cables as per their application in different end-use areas such as aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, marine, etc. Additionally, companies also offer the option of customization to build a product based on customers' requirements. This helps the company cater to a wider audience, thereby gaining significant market share as compared to other manufacturers.



Flat Flexible Cables Market Report Highlights

Based on copper wire thickness, the 50 to 100-micron segment dominated the market for flat flexible cables, accounting for a revenue share of 47.2% in 2022. The growth of this market segment can be attributed to the surging demand for flat flexible cables with a copper wire thickness of 50 to 100 microns for use in automotive, aerospace, military, and industrial systems

Based on copper wire width, the < = 1 mm segment dominated the market for flat flexible cables, accounting for a revenue share of 63.2% in 2022. Increasing miniaturization of products in various industries is fueling the growth of this segment, as smaller width of flat flexible cables enables the development of compact and lightweight smartphones, sensors, etc.

The consumer electronics application segment led the flat flexible cables industry in 2022 with a revenue share of 20.8%. Improvements in the living standards of the masses, ongoing urbanization, and the surging purchasing power of customers globally are fueling the demand for consumer electronics. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of this segment globally

The market for flat flexible cables in the Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period, in terms of revenue. The growth of the regional market is owing to the initiatives undertaken by governments of regional economies to diversify and focus on industrialization to reduce their dependence on the oil & gas sector. This is expected to benefit the growth of the automotive, aerospace & defense, and electronics industries in the region, thereby contributing to the growth of the market

The market for flat flexible cables is highly competitive, owing to the presence of both regional and multinational players. These companies have adopted various strategies, especially expansions, to enhance the output of their manufacturing facilities. An expansion strategy enables these companies to cater to the increasing global demand for flat flexible cables, thus gaining a significant share of the market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Flat Flexible Cables Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1. Growth In The Transportation Industry

3.4.1.2. Rise In Passenger And Freight Traffic

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1. Volatile Raw Material Prices

3.4.3. Industry Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Growth Of The Electronic Industry

3.4.4. Industry Challenges

3.5. Flat Flexible Cables Market - Business Environment Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Flat Flexible Cables Market: Copper Wire Thickness Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Key Takeaways

4.2. Copper Wire Thickness Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Flat Flexible Cables Market Estimates & Forecast, By Copper Wire Thickness, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million) (Tons)

4.4. < 35 Micron

4.5. 35 to 50 Micron

4.6. 50 to 100 Micron



Chapter 5. Flat Flexible Cables Market: Copper Wire Width Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Key Takeaways

5.2. Copper Wire Width Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Flat Flexible Cables Market Estimates & Forecast, By Copper Wire Width, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million) (Tons)

5.4. < = 1 mm

5.5. 1 to 3 mm

5.6. 3 mm <=



Chapter 6. Flat Flexible Cables Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Key Takeaways

6.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Flat Flexible Cables Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million) (Tons)

6.4. IT Equipment

6.5. Consumer Electronics

6.6. Automotive

6.7. Telecommunications

6.8. Household Equipment

6.9. Aerospace & Defense Electronics

6.10. Industrial Systems

6.11. Medical Displays



Chapter 7. Flat Flexible Cables Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Supplier Intelligence

8.1. Kraljic Matrix

8.2. Engagement Model

8.3. Negotiation Strategies

8.4. Sourcing Best Practices

8.5. Vendor Selection Criteria

8.6. List of Raw Material Suppliers

8.7. List of End Users

8.8. List of Equipment Suppliers



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Johnson Electric Holdings.

Proterial Cable America

Quadrangle Products

Samtec

Wurth Elektronik

Adam Tech

SUMIDA

NICOMATIC

Molex

Axon Cable

GCT

AUK

Alysium-Tech

