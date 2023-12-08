European Wood Pellets Market Outlook to 2030 - Gas Shortages, Rising Carbon Prices and EU Energy Policy Brings Renewed Growth to Wood Pellets Market

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Wood Pellets Market Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European wood pellet market is currently experiencing renewed growth, driven by factors such as gas shortages, rising carbon prices, and EU energy policies. The report analyzes the market forces that will shape the industry until 2030 and explores the challenges and opportunities faced by players across the value chain.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

How will European wood pellet demand evolve from 2023 to 2030?

What is the expected growth in demand by market segment, and where will the supply come from?

What are the primary drivers of wood pellet prices?

How much wood pellets will Europe need to import from other regions?

What is the current raw material mix for European pellet production, and how might it change?

What are the cost and availability of alternative raw materials for pellets?

What is the likely evolution of the European pellet market until 2030?

What are the implications of tighter raw material markets for suppliers and buyers?

The European wood pellet market has witnessed significant turbulence over the past 18 months, resulting in notable effects on wood pellet markets. Factors like the Ukraine conflict leading to a gas shortage, soaring gas and power prices, and EU energy policies have all played a role. The demand for wood pellets in the residential heating sector surged as a cost-effective alternative, driving up both pellet and raw material prices.

Europe remains the largest global market for wood pellets, representing approximately 70% of global demand in 2022. The market's value is estimated at around USD 8 billion, with consistent growth over the past decade. Europe is also the largest export market for wood pellets, making it crucial for exporters in the US and Canada.

The report highlights the challenges and opportunities presented by factors like rising carbon emission prices, renewable energy targets, and the evolving energy landscape. It forecasts a 3.6% annual growth in European pellet demand from 2022 to 2030. The growth will be driven by residential heating, non-residential heating, and power generation.

European pellet producers rely on sawmill residues, primarily sawdust and shavings, which represent over 80% of raw materials used in pellet production. However, competition for these residues is expected to increase, potentially impacting other industries like wood panel and pulp and paper.

Looking ahead to 2030, the report emphasizes the continued importance of EU renewable energy policies in driving pellet demand. Despite the growing significance of wind, solar, and heat pumps, biomass, including wood pellets, will remain central to the clean energy transition until at least 2030.



Key Topics Covered:

The importance of European pellets

Forces driving pellet demand growth

Demand drivers for wood pellets in Europe - overview and discussion

EU greenhouse gas emissions and renewable energy targets 1990-2050

EU renewable energy targets by member state 2020, 2030

EU GDP, energy demand, and energy efficiency 2000-30

EU energy supply by source; renewable vs. other 2000-30

EU renewable energy supply 2000-20 by source, including biomass

EU forecast renewable energy by source to 2050, including biomass

Wood pellet advantages / disadvantages vs. unprocessed biomass

Wood pellet value proposition vs. alternatives in main applications

Levelised cost of electricity for biomass vs. other renewables

Breakeven price for coal and carbon vs. pellets in power plants 2023 Q1

Residential heating costs, pellets vs. alternatives 2010-24

Other advantages of pellets; geopolitical, safety, supply volatility

Demand outlook

European pellet demand by region 2012-22e

Global pellet demand by region and segment, 2022e

European pellet demand by segment 2022e and growth 2014-22e

European pellet demand by segment and region 2022e

Residential energy demand, population, households and energy efficiency 2000-21

Residential energy demand by source 2001-21, including biomass

Pellets share of biomass in residential heating 2005-22e, by region in 2021

Input energy costs for residential heating, Austria 2010-23

Non-residential building stock 1990-2025e, by type in 2021

Non-residential energy demand by source 2001-21, including biomass

Pellets share of biomass in non-residential heating 2005-22e

Energy sector electricity and heat generation by fuel 2000-21

Biomass share of energy sector fuel, by plant type and by region

Biomass penetration and growth in energy sector by plant type and region

Biomass demand in energy sector by plant type and region

Pellets share of biomass in energy sector 2005-21, by region 2021

Pellet price vs. cost of coal and carbon in power generation 2014-23

European coal power generation by country 2000-21

Major pellet conversions expected in European energy sector

European pellet demand forecast to 2030 by market segment

Potential for new pellet applications in steel, cement, BECCs

Price dynamics

European vs. global pellet prices

European pellet price trends by grade and region

Impact of natural gas prices

Supply potential and role of imports

European wood pellet supply; production and net import 2012-22

European wood pellet demand, production and net import by segment 2022e

Wood pellet costs delivered UK / Benelux by key supply country, 2023 Q2

European pellet producers; market focus, raw materials, integration

Market concentration of European wood pellet producers

European wood pellet production by region 2012-22

Largest pellet-producing countries in Europe, size, growth, share

Leading European pellet producers, 2023

European wood pellet balance 2022e; production, import, export, demand

Largest European pellet exporting countries, export destination 2022

Largest European pellet importing countries, import source 2022

European pellet imports from largest sources, 2013-22

Update on Enviva financial situation and potential impact on markets

Projected European pellet production and import to 2030 (scenarios)

EU renewable energy directive and implications for pellet suppliers

Raw materials and sourcing

European pellet raw materials; description and share in 2022e

Pellet raw material mix by country, 2021

Trends in pellet raw material mix, 2018-22e

Impact of lumber (sawnwood) demand on pellet raw material supply

Swedish bioenergy raw material prices 2000-23

Raw material types; characteristics, value hierarchy, end-users

Wood purchasing power of pellets vs. other key users

Pulplogs vs. sawdust prices, Austria and Sweden 2010-23

Sawdust supply and demand dynamics

Sawdust prices in Sweden and Austria 2010-23

Sawdust supply and demand in 2022, development of key drivers

Alternative raw materials for European pellets; cost and supply potential

European recycled wood supply and demand

Recovered wood grades and uses

European forest residue supply potential by type

Forest residue generation and utilization (Sweden example)

European energy crops supply potential and typical cost structure

Future scenarios and implications

Key uncertainties for pellet markets to 2030, link to scenarios

Carbon emissions prices on leading exchanges globally 2008-23

EU sustainability initiatives and potential impact on wood supply

Forecast European softwood lumber demand to 2025

US pellet production and export to EU, 2012-22

Expected US pellet capacity expansion

Scenarios for EU wood pellet market to 2030

Implications for players throughout the pellet value chain

Development of Sweden pulpwood vs. bioenergy prices 1995-2023

Black pellets: advantages and examples of recent investments



