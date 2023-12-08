The Sustainable Home Report 2023 - Consumer priorities, Circularity and End-of-life

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Home" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The home cushions consumers from a mindset of resource abundance to one of short-term crisis, ultimately leading to long-term compromise. The sustainable home will be centred on the adoption of new technologies, with properties integrating reuse, recovery and recycling solutions across energy, food, water and all waste materials as a way of providing our homes with more sustainable solutions. This is about scarcity and the realisation that current systems are no longer fit for purpose.



The Sustainable Home global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Home Care market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within home care, analyses leading companies and brands and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging/ format /ingredients innovations, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Features

Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Sustainable home issues in focus

A legislative framework

Consumer priorities

Company activity

Circularity and end-of-life

Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csehlk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.