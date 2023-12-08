NetBet Casino joins forces with Amatic

GREECE, Athens, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Greece has reached an agreement with prominent iGaming provider Amatic to supply their certified titles to NetBet’s customers in Greece. This is part of NetBet’s ongoing mission to expand their presence in markets across the world.



Since its inception in 1993, Amatic has strived to ensure that innovation and market disruption are at the forefront of everything they do. It is this drive that has resulted in numerous accolades, including winning both at the 2016 ICE Gold Dice Awards for the “Best Performing Slot Machine” and the Irish Gaming Show for “The Most Stylish Gaming Machine In Ireland”.

NetBet has always sought to expand its presence in markets outside the UK, and Greece is among the countries that the company is targeting to increase its share of the iGaming market. This is reflected in its growing list of partnerships with other iGaming providers, with Amatic being just one of many deals that has been recently announced.

Claudia Georgevici, Public Relations Manager of NetBet Greece, said: "NetBet strongly believes in the importance of responsible gaming, and our commitment is matched in scale by Amatic. This shared ambition makes them an ideal partner for a beneficial and productive relationship.”

NetBet players can now explore the thrilling new titles from Amatic by visiting the official NetBet Greece website.