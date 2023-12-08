Japan Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis and Forecast 2023-2027 - Annual Average Growth Rate of 1% Forecast between 2024 and 2027

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Japan is forecast to record growth of 0.9% in real terms this year, following an annual growth of 2.5% in 2022. Japanese construction investment continued to remain weak in the first quarter of this year, with private investment falling by 2.2% YoY in Q1 2023, following a contraction of 3.9% in Q4 2022. However, despite the weak investment volumes, leading indicators suggest the outlook for the industry is brighter.

New orders received by constructors are accelerating, with growth of 3% recorded through the first five months of 2023. The sector's output in the second half of this year will be supported by an expected improvement of capital investment in the energy infrastructure sector. However, downside risks to the outlook are significant, including the slowing of economic growth in China, rising materials and energy prices, and soft external demand from Japan's major trading partners; this is likely to weigh on both economic and construction industry growth.



The construction industry is forecast to register an annual average growth rate of 1% over the remainder of the forecast period, between 2024 and 2027, supported by developments in the transport, energy and industrial sectors. As part of the 2023 budget, JPY780 billion ($5.9 billion) has been allocated for the development of businesses and the expansion of small and medium size enterprises, JPY450 billion ($3.4 billion) to for semiconductor manufacturing, JPY300.2 billion ($2.3 billion) in the education sector and JPY6 trillion ($45.5 billion) in the field of clean energy vehicles, research and development sector and the production of storage batteries.



This report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Japan construction industry, including:

Japan's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Japan's construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Japan. It provides:

Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in Japan, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



