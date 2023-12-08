Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Anticipated to Surge at a CAGR of 17.4% Through 2030

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Region, Vehicle Type (Excavators, Loaders, Tractors, Trucks, Others), Application (Construction, Mining, Agriculture), Propulsion (BEV, HEV), and Segment Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global off-highway electric vehicle market, and key segments in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The global off-highway electric vehicle market will be valued at 11,646 units in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% over the forecast period. The stringent emission standards, low operating and maintenance costs, and rising fuel costs are some of the prime factors responsible for the growth of this market.



Report Scope

This report provides overview and service addressable market for off-highway electric vehicle market

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months

It includes global market forecasts for the off-highway electric vehicle industry and detailed competitor analysis

Key Highlights

Accompanying the publisher's forecast products, the report examines the assumptions, drivers, deals, strategic initiatives and trend analysis in off-highway electric vehicle markets

Detailed segmentation by Product - Excavators, Loaders, Tractors, Trucks, Others

The report also highlights key Application segments Construction, Mining

Detailed segmentation by Propulsion segments Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

The report includes 50+ charts and tables providing in-depth analysis of the market size, forecast and supporting factors which are tailor-made for an executive-level audience, with enhanced presentation quality

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in off-highway electric vehicle markets

The competitive section of the report helps in identifying the flagbearers, experimenters, contenders, and specialists based on their growth and innovation performance in the electric vehicle industry which will help stakeholders analyze competition penetration

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help mining sector stakeholders, service providers, and other off-highway electric vehicle players succeed in growing the off-highway electric vehicle market globally.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Scope and Segmentation



Chapter 3 Market Overview



Chapter 4 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle - Industry Trend Analysis

4.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle - Market Drivers Analysis

4.3 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle - Market Challenges Analysis

4.4 Technology Trends

4.5 Regulatory Trends

4.6 Top Projects in the Construction Sector

4.7 Top Projects in the Mining Sector



Chapter 5 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Segment Outlook

5.1 Global Market Volume Snapshot

5.2 Global Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Excavators

5.2.2 Loaders

5.3.1 Tractors

5.3.1 Trucks

5.3.1 Others

5.3 Global Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market by Application

5.3.1 Construction

5.3.2 Mining

5.3.3 Agriculture

5.4 Global Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market by Propulsion

5.4.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

5.4.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



Chapter 6 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Regional Outlook



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market - Growth Innovation Matrix

7.2 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market - Company Profiles



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Co

Epiroc AB

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Sandvik AB

SANY Heavy Industries Co Ltd

