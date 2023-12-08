With 11.9% CAGR, Digital Printing Market Size to Surpass USD 87.21 Billion by 2030

Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital printing market size was valued at USD 35.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 87.21 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, Digital Printing Market Forecast, 2024-2030.

Digital printing helps users print a wide range of content and images on different surfaces, such as plastics, textiles, and paper. The printing industry is experiencing major changes due to the introduction of advanced technologies and large-scale digitization. This factor has paved the way for digital printing technologies. Moreover, advantages, such as reduced printing errors and manual workload are expected to propel the digital printing market growth.





Key Industry Development:

Epson Co., Ltd. announced its collaboration with Cleveland-based Millcraft Paper Company to assist the former in re-launching its Direct-to-Garment specialty sales using digital apparel printing techniques.





Key Takeaways

Inkjet Printers to Gain Traction Due to Their Faster Turnaround Time

Substantial Increase in Home Deliveries amid Pandemic Propelled the Market Growth

Demand for Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Printing to Propel Market Growth

By Print-Head Type Analysis: Quick Turn-around Time to Boost Demand for Inkjet Printers





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Canon Inc. (Japan), Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Ireland), ARC Document Solutions LLC (U.S.), Epson Co., Ltd (Japan), Ricoh Co., Ltd (Japan), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (U.S.), DIC Corporation (Japan), Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan), Flint Group





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 11.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 87.21 Billion Base Year 2022 Digital Printing Market Size in 2022 USD 35.77 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 130 Segments covered Print-head Type, Application, End User and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Introduction of Advanced Technologies in Label Printing to Bolster Market Growth

The labeling industry is undergoing notable and long-term changes due to the introduction of advanced technologies. These technologies can help end-users in this industry to create customized labels to fulfill unique customer requirements. Digital printing technologies also facilitate faster and more efficient printing to keep up with the ever-changing environment of the packaging & labeling industry. These factors will help the digital printing market grow.

However, high cost of investing in these technologies may hinder the market growth.





Segments:

By Print-head Type

Inkjet

Laser

Digital Press

By Application

Paper

Textile

Glass

Plastic Film

Thick Cardstock

Other

By End-user

Publishing

Clothing

Packaging and Label

Others

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights:

North America Dominated the Market Due to Growing Adoption of Innovative Technologies

North America has held the largest global market share as various industries across the region are adopting cutting-edge technologies. Moreover, the U.S. is leading the regional market growth due to the growing use of these technologies in the publishing and textile sectors.

Asia Pacific may also record a major growth rate due to the substantial growth of the e-commerce industry in countries, such as Japan, China, and South Korea.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies to Enter Strategic Collaborations to Increase Market Presence

Some of the key market players are signing strategic collaborations with other firms in the paper, textile, and publishing industries to enhance the performance of their printing methods. They are also acquiring advanced technology providers to increase their market share.





FAQ’s

How big is the Digital Printing Market?

Digital Printing Market size was USD 35.77 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Digital Printing Market Growing?

The Digital Printing Market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





