December 8, 2023, Oslo, Norway: Ebrahim Attarzadeh, Board member of PGS, has today sold 140 000 shares in the Company at an average price of NOK 8.084 per share. After the transaction, Mr. Attarzadeh does not own shares in PGS.

The PDMR notification form is attached to this notice and can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





