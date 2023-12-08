Landsbankinn hf.: Landsbankinn signs a loan facility with the Nordic Investment Bank

Landsbankinn and the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) have signed a new 7-year loan facility under which Landsbankinn borrows USD 75 million to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and environmental projects in Iceland.

This is the fifth loan facility NIB has concluded with Landsbankinn, with the most recent loan programme financing Landsbankinn’s BREAAM certified new build.

NIB is an international financial institution owned by eight member countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. The Bank finances private and public projects in and outside the member countries. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with leading rating agencies S&P Global and Moody’s.