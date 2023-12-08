Silicone Grease Market: Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone Grease Market, By Type (Thermal Conductive Silicone, Silicon Grease Lubrication, Dielectric Silicone and High Vacuum Silicone), By End-User (Automotive, Construction, Mining, and Electronic Industry) Drivers, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast Up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Silicone grease is a translucent, viscous lubricant made majorly from silicone oil, with the addition of a thickening agent such as silica or other fillers. It is famous for its outstanding low volatility, thermal stability and oxidation resistance, making it perfect for high-temperature environments. The types of silicone grease are thermal transfer grease and water-potable silicone grease used in oil & gas, automotive, industrial and chemical applications as they offer lubrication and decreases friction between moving parts.

The continuous growth of industrialization worldwide drove the demand for silicone grease in various industrial applications. As industries expanded, the need for effective lubrication, protection, and sealing of mechanical components increased. In addition to this, the automotive industry's growth, including the production of vehicles and aftermarket maintenance, fueled the growth for silicone grease market. It was widely used for lubricating rubber components, such as O-rings, gaskets, and seals, in automobiles. On the other hand, the factors such as cost considerations, competition from alternative lubricants, and compatibility issues may restrain the market growth. The Silicon Grease Market is anticipated to grow at a rate of 4.5% CAGR by 2028.



Silicon Grease Market based on Type:

Thermal Conductive Silicone

Silicon Grease Lubrication

Dielectric Silicone

High Vacuum Silicone

Silicon Grease Market based on End-Users:

Automotive

Construction

Electronic Industry

Mining

Others

Silicon Grease Market based on Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Companies Mentioned

Dow Corning

Novagard Solutions

Shin-Etsu Chemical

KCC Basildon Chemicals

Haynes

ACC Silicones

OKS

Clearco

PolySi Technologies

Refrigeration Technologies

