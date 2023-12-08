Mullen Provides Securities Litigation Update

BREA, Calif., Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, in our continued effort to provide transparency of the Company’s actions, and to avoid confusion to our public market shareholders, today announces that it has filed a spoofing complaint on Dec. 6, 2023, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging that UBS Securities, LLC, IMC Financial Markets and Clear Street Markets, LLC engaged in a market manipulation scheme using spoofing to manipulate the market price of Mullen shares (the “spoofing litigation”). The claim for the spoofing litigation is attached to the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 6, 2023. Spoofing claims based on similar conduct have garnered judicial successes in recent years.

The Company believes that the spoofing litigation has exponentially greater potential to recover damages based on the nature of the claims and the duration of the 2-year period when the spoofing is alleged to have occurred. In connection with the decision to file the spoofing complaint, the Company has voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit originally filed on Aug. 29, 2023, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against certain broker-dealers, alleging a scheme to manipulate the share price of the Company’s securities focusing on short-selling claims. That case covered a limited period of three months and did not provide the Company with a sufficient opportunity to justify the cost that would be incurred in pursing the claims in that litigation. The Company conducted a cost-benefit analysis of both cases and concluded that it would be a prudent exercise of business judgement to pursue the larger spoofing litigation rather than the short-selling litigation.

“My focus continues to provide transparency and to protect the long-term value for our Company and our stockholders. We believe that the spoofing litigation provides the best opportunity to sustain our claims as well as recover damages based on the defendant’s market manipulation,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

