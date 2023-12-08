Global Aerospace Fasteners Strategic Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2030 - New Lightweight Fasteners Set to Make Big Gains with Titanium at the Forefront

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Fasteners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aerospace Fasteners Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Aerospace Fasteners estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Rivets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Screws segment is estimated at 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The aerospace fasteners market has experienced a drop in demand due to the decline in the aviation sector, primarily caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a staged recovery is expected over the long term. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the aerospace fasteners domain remains active with ongoing innovations.

In terms of market dynamics, the report highlights that developed regions are the primary revenue contributors to the aerospace fasteners market. However, developing markets are expected to register improved growth in the coming years.

The report also provides insights into the global aerospace fasteners market by product type, including rivets, screws, nuts & bolts, and other product types. It also breaks down the market by end-use sectors, such as commercial aviation, defense & space, and general aviation. The commercial aviation sector is expected to play a significant role in guiding growth opportunities, with data on global commercial airline revenues and projections for aircraft deliveries and fleet size.

Aerospace fasteners are described as a niche segment within the industrial fasteners industry, with specific attributes and standards. The report covers various types of fasteners used in the aerospace industry and the materials and heat treatment processes employed. The competitive landscape of the aerospace fasteners market is outlined, including key competitors' market share and their competitive market presence. Recent market activity and select global brands are also highlighted.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Aerospace Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Latest Trends in the Fasteners Market

How Was the Aerospace Industry Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Airline Industry Market Reset & Trajectory - Market Size Outlook (In US$ Billion) For Years 2018 Through 2022

Aerospace Fasteners Market Gains Strength from Interplay of Fascinating Dynamics

Demand for Light Weight Fasteners Continues to Rise

Titanium Evolves as an Important Fastener Material

New Lightweight Fasteners Set to Make Big Gains

Transformative Polymer Trends with Big Implications for Aerospace Industry

Superalloys Gain Interest as the Lightweight Trend Picks Up

Fasteners Witness Strong Demand in Cabin Interiors

Miniature Fastener Types and Styles Emerge as a Key Trend as Demand for Small And Intricate Parts Increase

Rise in Development of Small Screw Insertion Systems

Advanced Tools Come to Fore in Fastener Manufacturing

Impact of Composites on Fasteners

Surging Use of Advanced Composites in Aerospace Assembly to Bode Well for Market Growth

The Many Challenges with Using Carbon Fiber Composites in Aircraft Manufacture

Replacement Demand Supports Growth

Aircraft MRO Services Drive Opportunities

Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2020 & 2027

Defense Spending Patterns to Strengthen Growth Prospects

Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2020

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2020

Growth in Global Market for Fixed Wing Fighter Aircraft: A Favorable Scenario for Aerospace Fasteners Market

Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Enter the Fasteners Ecosystem

Robots Set to Gain Adoption for Aircraft Assembly

Countersunk Head Rivets Gain Prominence in Smooth Finish Applications

Concerns over Viability & Safety of Secondary Locking Devices Bodes Well

Issues & Challenges

Tight Supply Chain Resulting in Extended Lead Times

Long-Term Supply Contracts Narrow Operating Margins for Ti Suppliers

Common Pain Points Experienced by Aerospace Manufacturers

