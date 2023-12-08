Agricultural Adjuvants Market To Reach USD 5.7 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Agricultural Adjuvants Market size was valued at USD 3.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have a market size of USD 5.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.2%.

The agricultural adjuvants industry is a critical component of modern-day agriculture. It utilizes chemical formulations added to agricultural chemicals to enhance their effectiveness and efficiency. The use of adjuvants helps to increase crop yields and improve their overall quality, all while reducing the use of land and resources to meet the demands of a growing population.

With the increasing adoption of precision farming techniques, the market for agricultural adjuvants is opening up new opportunities for developing innovative adjuvant formulations. These formulations cater to the specific needs of different crops and soil types, making them more effective in boosting crop yields. Additionally, farmers are increasingly using adjuvants to promote sustainable farming practices and reduce the environmental impact of agriculture.

Adjuvants have become more popular as farmers seek ways to increase their productivity while minimizing their environmental impact. Adopting these chemicals has helped reduce the use of pesticides and fertilizers, resulting in healthier soil and crops. This, in turn, has led to increased profitability for farmers and a more sustainable future for agriculture.

Segmentation Overview:

The global agricultural adjuvants market has been segmented into product type, utilization type, application, and region. The activators segment is expected to hold a significant market share due to the rising need for crop protection and sustainable pesticides in developing countries. Herbicides are anticipated to dominate the market with a major share, and their effectiveness can be increased using herbicide additives. The market offers herbicide products with clear information on product use and regulations.

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Report Highlights:

The global agricultural adjuvants market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2032.

Multiple factors, including the mounting demand for agricultural products, the increased adoption of precision farming techniques, and the emergence of new and innovative adjuvant formulations, are propelling the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market.

According to recent market research, North America holds the largest share of the agricultural adjuvants market, with the United States being the largest contributor.

Some prominent players in the agricultural adjuvants market report include are Corteva Agriscience (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Croda International (UK), Nufarm (Australia), Solvay (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC (US), Stepan Company (US), Adjuvant Plus Inc. (Canada), Wilbur-Ellis Company (US), Brandt, INC. (US), Plant Health Technologies (US), Innvictis Crop Care LLC (US), Miller Chemical And Fertilizer, LLC (US), Precision Laboratories, LLC, etc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Corteva Agriscience has recently launched a new insecticide that targets aphids.

- Evonik has launched ECOHANCE Soft Baobab oil, a sustainable option for natural cosmetic formulations.

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Activators, Spray Modifiers, Activity Modifiers

By Utilization Type: Tank-mix Adjuvants, In-can Adjuvants

By Application: Pesticides, Herbicides, Insecticides, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

