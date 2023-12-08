Disinfection Robots Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Forecasts New Analysis Report

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disinfection Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (HPV Robots, Ultraviolet Light Robots), By Technology (Semi-autonomous, Fully-autonomous), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disinfection robots market size is expected to reach USD 12.79 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2030. Healthcare companies and hospitals are progressively implementing disinfection robots to support proper hygiene and disinfection in the healthcare facilities. The convergence of increased infection risks, higher patient expectations, and evolving sanitation norms emphasize the critical role of maintaining clean spaces and surfaces within healthcare organizations. Over the past decade, patients have become more cautious toward potential infection hazards in hospitals and clinics, actively seeking out facilities prioritizing cleanliness and infection prevention. Simultaneously, hospitals and clinics encounter increasing labor expenses and a shortage of qualified healthcare workers. Moreover, as cleaning standards rise, the challenge is amplified by lagging cleaning budgets that often fail to align with real-time demands.







The growth of the market is also driven by the introduction of technologically advanced solutions from key industry players. For instance, the Danish company, Blue Ocean Robotics, is a significant contributor, which earned recognition through its innovative products. Among these, the UVD disinfection robot stands out, receiving the 2019 Invention and Entrepreneurship in Robotics and Automation (IERA) innovation award from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and International Federation of Robotics (IFR) and the Frost & Sullivan 2020 European Professional Service Robots Product Leadership award. This robot utilizes UV-C light to navigate hospital spaces autonomously, emitting disinfecting light while halting operations if any unexpected movement is detected, indicating human presence. Equipped with LIDAR sensors, the robot can map its environment, allowing operators to designate areas for disinfection. This advanced technology enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of disinfection p

rocesses within healthcare settings.



Disinfection Robots Market Report Highlights

The growth of the market is attributed to the introduction of technologically advanced robotic equipment for disinfection in the healthcare sector, the shortage of skilled healthcare staff, and the increasing healthcare spending





The ultraviolet light robots segment held the largest share of 51.6% in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance growing at the fastest CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period. As they provide consistent and thorough disinfection without the use of chemicals, reducing the risk of human error and potential exposure to harmful substances





The fully-autonomous segment dominated the end-use segment with a revenue share of 58.3% in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance with the fastest CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to their ability to operate with minimal human intervention





The hospital segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 42.0% in 2022. Hospitals often have complex layouts with various rooms and surfaces that require frequent and thorough disinfection





Asia Pacific dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 66.9% in 2022. The introduction of advanced disinfection robots by key players and increasing government initiatives in the robotics market are the major factors driving the market growth

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Blue Ocean Robotics

Xenex Disinfectant Systems

Finsen Technologies (Thor UV-C)

Skytron (Infection Prevention Technologies)

Tru-d Smartuvc

Akara Robotics Ltd.

Mediland Enterprise Corporation

Tmirob Technology

OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd

Bioquell PLC (Ecolab Inc.)

Bridgeport Magnetics

Ateago Technology

