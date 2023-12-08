FIBER UP Now Available at Amazon

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCPK: GLUC), is pleased to confirm the very successful launch of FIBER UP, its innovative new line-up of prebiotic soluble fiber infused drink mixes, during the month of November 2023, at Amazon. The FIBER UP brand has garnered impressive sales success in its first month at Amazon, selling many hundreds of units and earning accolades from consumers for its great taste and fiber functionality.



FIBER UP represents Glucose Health, Inc.’s second successful launch of a prebiotic soluble fiber drink mix brand at Amazon, following the introduction of GLUCODOWN, the delicious fiber drink mix for healthy glucose levels, in 2018. Very encouragingly, the initial sales success of FIBER UP in November 2023, eclipses that of GLUCODOWN, at the time of its launch.

FIBER UP is currently offered in two delicious flavors "Very Berry Tea" and "Strawberry," each providing a tasty and convenient way for consumers to boost their daily fiber intake – and more exciting FIBER UP flavors are on-the-way! In this regard, to support and grow the FIBER UP brand, Glucose Health, Inc. is pleased to confirm it has secured a fifth round of working capital from its core group of investors. Since fiscal 2019, the Company has successfully raised capital via the issuance of five series of convertible preferred shares (Series B through Series F) – each on favorable terms usually available only to corporations listed on NASDAQ or NYSE.

FIBER UP and GLUCODOWN share a common foundation—the infusion of prebiotic soluble fiber scientifically demonstrated to deliver physiological benefits, into great tasting drink mixes. Backed by more than 100 clinical studies and nutritional investigations, the innovative prebiotic soluble fiber formulas of both FIBER UP and GLUCODOWN drink mixes set them apart as trusted solutions for consumers seeking good metabolic health and overall well-being.

We encourage shareholders, interested investors, and consumers alike, to visit our two Amazon storefronts, and to try the various flavors of one or both of Glucose Health, Inc.’s outstanding prebiotic soluble fiber, drink mix brands.

Visit FIBER UP’s Amazon store at www.amazon.com/fiberup

Visit GLUCODOWN®’s Amazon store at www.amazon.com/glucodown

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCPK: GLUC)

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCPK: GLUC), is a leading innovator in the development of prebiotic soluble fiber beverages designed to support good metabolic health and well-being. With a commitment to scientific excellence in nutrition, and consumer satisfaction, the Company continues to deliver innovative beverages that make a positive impact on individuals' lives.

For more information about Glucose Health, Inc. visit http://glucreport.com/

To learn more about GLUCODOWN® visit www.glucodown.com

To learn more about FIBER UP, visit www.fiberup.com



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and while Glucose Health, Inc. is not subject to the 1934 Securities and Exchange Act, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential, "possible," "probable, "believes," "seeks," "may, "will, "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.