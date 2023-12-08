Global Electroceuticals / Bioelectric Medicine Strategic Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $26.5 Billion by 2030 - Disease-specific Electroceuticals to Drive Future Gains

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electroceuticals / Bioelectric Medicine - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electroceuticals / Bioelectric Medicine estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cardiac Pacemakers & ICDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$16.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cochlear Implants segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The report on electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine provides valuable insights into this emerging market, including the global market share of key competitors in 2022. It also discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market.

The report introduces the concept of electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine, tracing its historical perspective of using electrical stimulation in nerves. It outlines the various types of electroceutical devices and their major applications. The global market prospects and outlook are presented, with a focus on implantable electroceutical devices, which are the leading category. The cardiac pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment is highlighted as a significant contributor to the global market.

Recent market activity is also discussed, providing a comprehensive view of the industry landscape.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Electroceuticals / Bioelectric Medicine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electroceutical/Biomedical Medicine Emerges to Overcome Drawbacks of Traditional Treatments

Faster Healing: A Key Benefit Fueling Growth in Electroceuticals Market

Ineffectiveness of Drug Therapy and Issues with Side Effects Present Opportunities for Electroceuticals Market

Disease-specific Electroceuticals to Drive Future Gains

Aging Global Population Raises Risk of Neurological & Cardiovascular Diseases, Fueling Market Outlook

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Need for Effective Treatments Supports Market Growth

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Leading Causes of Death Worldwide: 2019

Cardiac Pacemaker: A Solution for Cardiac Arrythmias

Transcatheter Cardiac Pacemakers: Benefits Fuel Market Growth

Technological Advancements to Transform Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Marketplace

Rising Incidence of Neurological Disorders and Need for Novel Therapies to Spur Market Growth

Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US

Bioelectronic Medicine Emerges as a Vital Therapy for Targeted Neuromodulation

Deep Brain Stimulators: Useful in Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases

Global Alzheimer's Prevalence by Age Group

Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease in Select Countries

Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in the Market

Increasing Cases of Epilepsy Drives the Demand for Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices

Epilepsy Incidence Worldwide by Type: Percentage Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy by Type (2020)

Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence: Percentage of Incidence by Type for 2020

Developments in Vagal Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices

Spinal Cord Injuries Propel the Demand for Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices) Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Biodegradable Devices For Nerve Recovery

Bioelectric Medicine: A Potential Treatment Approach for Crohn's Disease

Growing Prevalence of Hearing Loss Boosts Opportunities in the Cochlear Implants Market

Global Prevalence (%) by Severity of Hearing Loss

Vendors Focus on Innovations in Cochlear Implants

Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Prospects

Electroceutical Acupuncture: Emerging Pain Therapy

Neuropuncture - The Electroceutical Technology to Treat Pain & Injury

Bioelectronics Technology Fuels Advances in Next-Generation of Device Therapeutics

Market Benefits from the Significant Advantages of Bioelectronics

Overcoming the Challenges

Increasing Research Activity in Bioelectric Medicine Drives Market Opportunities

Market Poised to Benefit from the Development of New Bioelectronic Devices

Technological Advancements to Boost Growth Prospects

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

