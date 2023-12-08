Durable Medical Equipment Market to Reach USD 331.1 Billion by 2030 – Report Reveals Key Growth Drivers

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Durable Medical Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Personal Mobility Devices, Monitoring And Therapeutic Devices), By End Use (Hospitals, Nursing Homes), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global durable medical equipment market size is expected to reach USD 331.1 billion and register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to this report. The market is primarily driven by a rise in chronic diseases, such as kidney failure and cancer. Moreover, technological advancements along with a strong reimbursement scenario are likely to boost the durable medical equipment (DME) market over the forecast period.







The growing geriatric population across the globe is likely to contribute to the industry expansion. People aged 60 years or above are more prone to health issues, such as diabetes, mobility issues, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), and other lifestyle problems. This creates demand for DME products. However, stringent regulatory guidelines in developed economies and a lack of skilled professionals may limit the market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has initially affected the market due to the shortage of supply of the product. The market players have resulted in a decline in operations, sales, and revenue during the pandemic. The outbreak has temporarily changed the customer's spending habits due to the restrictions imposed by the government. The pandemic has resulted in rising costs of the product and post-sale services for the recovery of financial loss incurred by the market players.



The availability of technologically advanced products has also played an important role in positively impacting the growth of the market. Countries such as U.S., UK, and Germany are innovators and early adopters of advanced technologies, thus these are the most important customers for medical device markets with rapid technological innovations. Technological breakthroughs concentrating on increasing efficiency are expected to occur during the forecast period, thereby driving market growth.



Durable Medical Equipment Market Report Highlights

Monitoring and therapeutic devices emerged as the largest segment owing to the launch of technologically advanced products with more comfort and portability.





Home healthcare is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period as it is less expensive and preferred by aged people.





North America led the market with the largest share in 2022 and will witness steady growth in the future on account of the presence of major companies in the region.





Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period owing to the presence of a large target population base and improving healthcare facilities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $208.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $331.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned

Invacare Corporation

Arjohuntleigh

Stryker Corporation

Hill Rom, Inc.

Drive Medical

GF Health Products, Inc.

Sunrise Medical

Medline Industries, Inc.

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

General Electric Company

Medtronic PLC

Compass Health Brands

Getinge AB

Resmed, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o102u5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment