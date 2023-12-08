Mercury Thermometer Market Anticipated to Reach USD 564.24 Million by 2030: Analysis by Application and Regional Growth Dynamics

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mercury Thermometer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Medical, Industrial, Food, Laboratory, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mercury thermometer market size is expected to reach USD 564.24 million by 2030., registering a CAGR of 1.7% over the forecast period. The market's growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of these devices for temperature monitoring across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, medical, laboratory, and imaging. One of the major factors contributing to this market's growth is the rising demand for accurate temperature measurements in different industries.







In the medical sector, precise body temperature measurement has become crucial for determining appropriate treatment options. This is especially relevant for infectious diseases where high fever is a distinctive symptom, making body temperature measurement a primary diagnostic tool for many infections. According to data published in 2022 from MedAlertHelp, it is estimated that 5-20 percent of Americans contract influenza each year. This underscores the ongoing requirement for precise diagnostic tools due to the prevalence of infectious diseases.



Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the growth of the market for mercury thermometer. The virus's characteristic symptom of fever has increased demand for medical thermometers to monitor body temperatures, especially in COVID-19-infected patients. As a result, the pandemic has driven the need for more temperature measurement devices in both medical and non-medical settings.



The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated innovation in thermometer technology. The demand for contactless and rapid temperature measurement methods led to the development of innovative thermometers, including infrared and digital models. These advancements addressed the pandemic's immediate needs, which negatively impacted the overall growth of the mercury thermometer industry.



Mercury Thermometer Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the medical segment dominated with a 28.22% market share. This growth is driven by the need for accurate temperature measurement in diagnosing various illnesses, including infectious diseases like dengue. WHO reported a rise in global dengue cases, boosting demand for mercury thermometers and driving market growth





In 2022, North America took the lead with a 34.69% market share. This growth is fueled by well-established key players, a notable infectious disease rate, expanding R&D, technological advancements, and a growing individual focus on self-care. The U.S. commands the largest share of this region due to supportive healthcare policies, a substantial patient population, and a well-established healthcare market





Industrial mercury thermometer is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $487.93 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $564.24 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.7% Regions Covered Global



