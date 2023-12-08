Digital Immune System Market to Reach USD 63.43 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Immune System Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By Security Type, By Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital immune system market size is anticipated to reach USD 63.43 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2030. The rise in digital transformation across organizations due to the adoption of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile technologies, and others is expected to drive market growth. According to the statistics provided by HIS, a service provider, IoT adoption reached approximately 42.62 billion in 2022.







The rising use of technologies such as remote patient monitoring and telehealth across the healthcare sector is expected to drive demand for Digital Immune System (DIS) to secure patient data. According to the statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a government agency in the U.S., telehealth visits showed a 154% increase in the first quarter of 2020. The key reasons for an increase in the adoption of telehealth in the U.S. were the need for social distancing during a pandemic, and telehealth expansion by healthcare providers, among others.



The increasing frequency of cyberattacks such as phishing, ransomware, and others, has increased the need for DIS. In addition, rising awareness about the consequences of breaches has driven organizations' attention toward cybersecurity. This is further driving the adoption of DIS.



The global pandemic had a positive impact on market growth. The pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities in global supply chains, which created the need for cybersecurity in the supply chain. As organizations become more watchful in assessing and securing their supply chains to mitigate potential cyber risk, the adoption of DIS is expected to rise further.



In terms of component, the solution segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of more than 68.0%. The evolving threat, regulatory requirements, and technological trends increase the dominance of the solution segment





In terms of deployment, the on-premises segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 61%. The security benefits offered by the on-premises segment are anticipated to drive the segment growth





In terms of security type, the network security segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of more than 26.0%. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, organizations invest in network security to overcome those, propelling their market growth





In terms of industry, the government segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of more than 22.0%. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the high adoption of digital immune systems by various government bodies





Based on region, the North America region dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 29.0%. The presence of prominent market players and the rising adoption of DIS across the region is anticipated to fuel regional growth

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $25.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $63.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global



