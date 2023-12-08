Urology Lasers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urology Lasers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Laser Type (Holmium Laser System, Diode Laser System, Thulium Laser System), By Application (BPH, Urolithiasis, NMIBC, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global urology lasers market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.66 billion by 2030, according to a new report by the publisher, registering a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Growing demand for demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rise in number of patients suffering from urinary calculi, and technological advancements in urology lasers is anticipated to boost the market growth.







Demand for laser in urology is rising due to the increasing preference towards minimally invasive surgeries as these procedures reduce morbidity, dysfunction, and it has the ability to ablate prostatic tissue with minimal hemorrhage or bleeding.



Lasers are used for the treatment of various urological disorders such as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), and urolithiasis. According to the American Urological Association, around 8.8% of the U.S population are affected by urinary stones. Thus, increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as urolithiasis, nephrolithiasis and BPH are also contributing towards the market growth.



Technological advancement in urology lasers has expanded the laser type portfolio used in various surgeries including urology. For instance, holmium (Ho:YAG) lithotripters were traditionally used with two parameters such as pulse frequency and pulse energy which basically defines the duration of lithotripsy. With technological advancement, Holmium lithotripsy is now capable of long-pulse lithotripsy and is considered an efficient and safe technique for the treatment of urinary stones.



Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) segment dominated the urology lasers market in 2022 owing to the increasing prevalence of BPH and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries.





Thulium laser system is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it is safe and highly effective laser in terms of blood loss and tissue resection speed.





North America dominated the urology lasers market with the highest revenue share in 2022 owing to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as urolithiasis and BPH coupled with growing awareness of laser treatment in the region.





Key players in the market are introducing innovative and technologically enhanced products to gain competitive advantage in the industry. For instance, in 2020 Olympus Corporation launched urology-specific Soltive SuperPulsed Thulium Fibre Laser System novel application for thulium fiber laser technology intended for soft tissue and stone lithotripsy procedures. The Soltive Laser System is now readily available in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and a few Middle Eastern & African countries after receiving 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA and CE (Conformite Europeenne) Mark approval from the relevant European Notified Body

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



