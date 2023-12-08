DNA Synthesis Market projected to reach USD 10.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " DNA Synthesis Market , by Service Type (Oligonucleotide Synthesis {Universal Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Custom Oligonucleotide Synthesis}, Gene Synthesis (Custom Gene Synthesis, Gene Library Synthesis), Application (Research and Development, Academic Applications, Industrial Applications, Diagnosis, Therapeutics), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030".

Market Overview

The DNA synthesis market refers to the industry involved in the production and commercialization of synthetic DNA, which involves the creation of custom-designed DNA sequences through chemical methods. The DNA synthesis market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for synthetic biology applications and advancements in genomics research. As of the latest assessments, the market is characterized by a myriad of key players, including industry leaders such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc, and OriGene Technologies, Inc, as well as niche providers like GENEWIZ, Boster Biological Technology, ProteoGenix, and Biomatik. These companies contribute significantly to the expansion of the market, offering a wide range of DNA synthesis services and products. A pivotal factor propelling market growth is the escalating adoption of synthetic biology techniques across diverse sectors, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and bioenergy. DNA synthesis plays a pivotal role in designing and constructing synthetic genes, enabling researchers to engineer biological systems for various applications. Moreover, the continuous advancements in DNA synthesis technologies, such as high-throughput methods and automated platforms, enhance efficiency and reduce costs, further fostering market expansion.

Major Vendors in the Global DNA Synthesis Market:

Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ)

Boster Biological Technology

ProteoGenix

Biomatik

ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Increasing Demand in Synthetic Biology

The escalating demand in synthetic biology stands as a pivotal driver propelling the DNA synthesis market into a phase of robust growth and innovation. Synthetic biology, an interdisciplinary field that combines biology and engineering principles to design and construct new biological entities or redesign existing ones, relies heavily on the precise manipulation of genetic material. As researchers delve into groundbreaking applications such as gene editing, metabolic engineering, and the creation of synthetic organisms, the need for custom-designed DNA sequences becomes paramount. DNA synthesis plays a central role in fulfilling this demand, offering the capability to construct bespoke DNA fragments tailored to specific genetic designs. The convergence of synthetic biology and DNA synthesis opens avenues for advancements in diverse sectors, including medicine, agriculture, and industrial biotechnology. In medicine, the synthesis of custom DNA sequences facilitates the development of novel gene therapies and personalized medicine approaches. In agriculture, synthetic biology applications contribute to the creation of genetically modified organisms with enhanced traits for improved crop yields and pest resistance. The collaborative synergy between synthetic biology and DNA synthesis exemplifies a symbiotic relationship, with the increasing demand for one propelling the growth and sophistication of the other, thereby shaping the landscape of biotechnological advancements.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing Demand in Synthetic Biology

Rise in Personalized Medicine

Opportunities:

Rising investments towards research and development(R&D) activities

Demand for DNA Vaccines

Rising investments towards research and development (R&D) activities

The burgeoning opportunities within the DNA synthesis market are further accentuated by the upward trajectory of investments in research and development (R&D) activities. As the biotechnology and life sciences sectors witness a surge in interest and demand for innovative solutions, increased funding towards R&D becomes a catalyst for market expansion. These investments empower companies in the DNA synthesis space to explore cutting-edge technologies, refine existing processes, and drive advancements in genetic engineering and synthetic biology. The financial backing directed towards R&D initiatives enables the development of state-of-the-art platforms, automation technologies, and novel methodologies, enhancing the efficiency and capabilities of DNA synthesis. Moreover, it fosters the exploration of emerging applications and potential breakthroughs, positioning the DNA synthesis market at the forefront of transformative advancements. This emphasis on research not only fuels the current momentum but also lays the foundation for future discoveries, solidifying the market's role in driving innovation across diverse scientific and industrial domains.

The market for DNA Synthesis is dominated by North America.

North America stands as the dominating region in the DNA Synthesis Market, exemplifying a robust stronghold characterized by technological prowess, extensive research infrastructure, and a burgeoning biotechnology landscape. The region's dominance is underscored by the presence of key industry players, cutting-edge research institutions, and a proactive regulatory environment fostering innovation. The United States, in particular, serves as a nucleus for DNA synthesis advancements, driven by substantial investments in research and development. The region's leadership is further emphasized by a heightened demand for synthetic biology applications across various sectors, ranging from pharmaceuticals to agriculture. With a mature biotechnology ecosystem and a culture of fostering scientific breakthroughs, North America continues to spearhead the evolution of the DNA synthesis market, positioning itself as a global leader in shaping the future of genetic engineering and molecular biology.

The Biopharmaceutical companies Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on end user the DNA synthesis market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations. Biopharmaceutical companies emerge as the dominant end-users in the DNA Synthesis Market, wielding a significant influence on the industry's trajectory. Their dominance is anchored in the pivotal role DNA synthesis plays in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing within the biopharmaceutical sector. Custom-designed DNA sequences are indispensable for the creation of therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and other biologics. Biopharmaceutical firms leverage DNA synthesis to engineer specific genetic constructs, enabling the production of novel biopharmaceuticals with enhanced efficacy and reduced side effects. The robust demand from these companies is fueled by a relentless pursuit of innovative therapies, personalized medicine, and advancements in precision medicine. As the biopharmaceutical landscape continues to evolve, the reliance on DNA synthesis for tailored solutions positions these companies as key drivers in shaping the future of the DNA Synthesis Market, where their needs and advancements steer the direction of technological developments and market growth.

