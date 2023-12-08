Cancer Stem Cells Market Projected to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Advances in Stem Cell Based Cancer Therapies

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Stem Cells Market Share, Size & Trends Analysis Report By Mode Of Action (Stem Cell based Cancer Therapy, Targeted CSCs), By Cancer Forms (Breast Cancer, Bladder Cancer), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cancer stem cells market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 12.09% during the forecast period. Although stem cell-based cancer treatment is facing regulatory and ethical challenges, the market is growing worldwide. With increasing awareness about these cells, there is steady growth in the R&D for the development of effective and novel treatment methods based on stem cells.



Furthermore, continuous rise has been observed in the number of research studies on cancer stem cells (CSCs) being published. These studies have helped healthcare professionals gain insights into CSCs biology and their signaling pathways. This is expected to create tremendous growth prospects for the market.



Furthermore, improvements in experimental approaches, in particular, in vitro assay systems have enabled scientists to establish relationship between different cell types in a tumor and their microenvironment. This has led to development of a broad therapeutic portfolio for CSCs and their associated key pathways for restricting growth of the tumor and providing improved clinical outcome.



Cancer Stem Cells Market Report Highlights

Nutraceuticals dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 60%, owing to the changing consumer preferences from chemical-based ingredients to organic and herbal ingredients in dietary supplements





Online stores is anticipated to be the fastest-growing distribution channel segment over the forecast period, owing to the increase in penetration of e-commerce and the rising number of players offering their products online





North America dominated the Cancer Stem Cells market for cannabidiol consumer health products, with a revenue share of around 70% in 2022.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bionomics

Lonza

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

PromoCell GmbH

MacroGenics, Inc.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

STEMCELL Technologies.

Sino Biological, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lehqc8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.