Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market To Reach $5.23 Billion By 2030 With High-Throughput Screening Boosting Growth

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Cell Lines, Detection Kits, Cell Culture Reagents, Ligands), By Assay Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global G-protein coupled receptors market size is expected to reach USD 5.23 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.1%. Rising adoption of faster and accurate High-Throughput Screening (HTS) technology by pharmaceutical firms to develop potential G-protein coupled receptor(GPCR)-targeted therapeutics is expected to augment the market growth. HTS is used on the G-protein coupled receptor cell-based assays to assist several drug development programs.







Structural and functional features of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) allow it to mediate physiological responses to hormones, stimulants, and neurotransmitters, thus making them as potential therapeutic targets for various diseases. Recent advancements in the structural biology of GPCRs have provided insights into the molecular mechanisms of these receptors' activation and activity. Several pharmaceutical companies are undertaking efforts to develop G-protein coupled receptors-targeted therapeutics for several disorders.



In December 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim collaborated with Domain Therapeutics to discover GPCR targets for the treatment of cancer, Central Nervous System (CNS), and immunological disorders. Moreover, in May 2019, Evotec OAI AG partnered with Euroscreen S.A. to improve its capabilities for GPCR targeting. Evotec OAI will access GPCR reagents and AequoScreenTM technology of Euroscreen for its drug discovery procedures. Such initiatives enhance the product adoption as well as drug screening expertise in the pharmaceutical industry.



North America is likely to be at the forefront of the market throughout the forecast period due to heavy investments in cancer research to address the rising demand for drug discovery and development procedures in U.S. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast years. The region witnesses a rising number of therapeutics development and contract research, thus boosting G-protein coupled receptors market growth.



G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market Report Highlights

Easy availability of cell lines products and a large number of companies offering a variety of cell lines resulted in the largest revenue share of cell lines in 2022





Increasing usage of fully equipped detection kits instead of cell lines, reagents, and ligands separately, marks the potential growth of detection kits in the near future





cAMP assays serve as a versatile platform in HTS for explaining the GPCR functions, which results in maximum revenue generation from these type of assays





Cancer research application accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to increased number of cancer cases and investments in oncology R&D





Ongoing research studies to evaluate the pharmacology of GPCRs in chronic inflammatory disorders reveals immense opportunities for research in inflammatory applications





Acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations are the major strategies adopted by these companies to offer new GPCR-targeted medicines, thereby strengthening their presence in the global GPCRs market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

QIAGEN

WuXi AppTec

Promega Corporation

Abcam plc

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Enzo Biochem Inc.

BD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4fvwsk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment