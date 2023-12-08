The Global Tissue Engineering Market Report 2023

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Engineering Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Dental, Urology, Cardiology & Vascular), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tissue engineering market size is estimated to reach USD 43.13 billion by 2030, growing at an estimated CAGR of 14.28% from 2023 to 2030. Growing incidence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and orthopedic disorders, has driven the demand for tissue engineering solutions that can repair or replace damaged tissues. Advances in biomaterials, 3D bioprinting, stem cell research, and gene editing techniques have propelled the field of tissue engineering, enabling the development of complex and functional tissues.







The allogeneic tissue transplant method effectively addresses the challenges and limitations associated with the use and accessibility of autologous transplants. In addition, the advancement of specialized procedures, such as implant fixing and sterilization, aimed at converting allogeneic implants into biostatic implants, is anticipated to boost revenue generation in this market.



Tissue regeneration technology is gaining popularity due to its effective products and low rejection rates, leading to an increase in regeneration treatments. Pre-clinical research is currently focused on the use of tissue-engineered vascular grafts in cardiovascular surgery and treatment. Moreover, tissue-engineered bladders can now be successfully implanted outside of the patient's body. Despite these advancements, the market's growth is hindered by challenges such as the high cost of product development and ethical concerns surrounding stem cell research and tissue-engineered products.



In terms of application, the orthopedics, musculoskeletal, and spine segment held the largest revenue share of 59.76% in 2022 owing to the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders. Tissue engineering has emerged as a crucial therapy option for orthopedic surgeons in the management of several musculoskeletal disorders, ranging from meniscal deficits in young athletes to osteochondral abnormalities in the glenohumeral joint





The cardiology & vascular segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.94% over the forecast period, owing to a rapid increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders globally





For the past two decades, cardiac cell therapy or cardiomyoplasty has been a significant focal point in the majority of studies aimed at managing heart disease through regeneration





The increasing prevalence of children with congenital malformations, including single ventricle anomalies, has resulted in a rising demand for heart transplantation





In terms of region, North America held the largest revenue share of 51.23% in 2022 due to a rise in awareness for stem cell therapy as well as a growing geriatric population





Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.84% over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of China and India





