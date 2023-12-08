Introducing Airis Noble: The Pinnacle of Luxury in Disposable Vapes, Now Unveiled in the US

Shenzhen, China, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airis, the global leader in disposable e-cigarettes, proudly unveils the Airis Noble for 2023 – a touch of luxury in the US market. This revolutionary offering continues Airis's legacy of boundary-pushing innovation. The Airis Noble delivers a consistently rich flavor and an ultra-pure taste, positioning it as a futuristic e-cigarette poised to redefine industry standards.





Redefining the Disposable Vape Experience.

The Airis Noble transcends the ordinary with its colossal 18ml E-liquid capacity, offering over 10,000 satisfying puffs to vapers. Its robust 650mAh battery, complemented by the convenience of Type-C charging, guarantees seamless all-day usage. But what truly sets the Airis Noble apart is its aesthetic appeal – each unit boasts a Unique Texture Design inspired by the intricate craftsmanship of mechanical watches, echoing the elegance and distinction of its users.

Flavor That Lasts, Unwaveringly Consistent.

At the heart of Airis Noble's unmatched vaping experience is its self-developed, patented e-liquid recipe, capturing the essence of vaping flavor in a uniquely Noble way. The Airis Noble delivers a consistently pure and vibrant taste experience, free from flavor decay. Benefiting from the advanced Airis Pure Core Pro Chipset, the Airis Noble offers not only heightened stability and endurance but also guarantees a truly consistent flavor down to the last puff. This makes every vaping session with the Airis Noble a pleasantly soothing experience.





Exquisite design with wide flavor selections

The name Noble is imbued with a symbolism that resonates with the echelons of high society. The exterior design of the product features a dial adorned with Roman numerals that echo the timeless grandeur of luxury mechanical timepieces. Further elevating its design, Noble boasts an innovative air-adjusting knob, ingeniously inspired by the classic time-setting crowns of watches, ensuring optimal functionality by preventing air leakage when the air holes are closed.





The product's flavor and color adopt the classic colors of high-end cars and wristwatches, forming Noble's ten premium colors. In the realm of digital influence, Internet celebrities have been captivated by Noble's fusion with the world of luxury.

Elevating functionality with style, the upgraded surface design of Airis Noble includes a real-time power and e-liquid LED display screen. This innovative feature smartly monitors e-liquid and battery consumption, infusing your vaping experience with an unparalleled touch of luxury and convenience.





Adjustable Side Airflow Design, freely get the airflow you want

Airis Noble allows you to fine-tune your vaping experience, from producing wispy thin clouds to dense, enveloping vapor. At its heart, the Mesh Coil technology enhances atomization efficiency, ensuring a rapid heating process for a burst of rich, nuanced flavors. With Airis Noble, every puff is an exploration of your preferred balance between flavor intensity and vapor density.





About Airis.