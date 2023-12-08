Renowned Artist Nate Hallinan Collaborates with Real Smurf Cat to Create Exclusive NFTs for the Community

New York, NY, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Smurf Cat (Shailushai), the authentically cute meme coin, proudly announces an exhilarating collaboration with the original Smurf Cat artist, Nate Hallinan, to unveil exclusive NFTs for its vibrant community. Nate Hallinan, known for his remarkable artistry and contributions to the entertainment industry, is joining forces with the Real Smurf Cat community to further expand the lore and vision of the iconic Smurf Cat.



As a visionary artist and storyteller, Nate Hallinan is set to redefine the NFT landscape by crafting bespoke, hand-drawn, and meticulously layered NFTs exclusively for the Real Smurf Cat community. The NFT collection, set to have a limited supply of 3333, will be available for minting on December 12, 2023, exclusively for the Real Smurf Cat community.

Nate Hallinan's exceptional talent and creative vision align seamlessly with the essence of Real Smurf Cat, and his involvement marks an exciting chapter in the project's journey. His collaboration with the community aims to breathe life into the Smurf Cat universe, adding depth, authenticity, and a touch of artistic brilliance.

"I'm happy to join the Real Smurf Cat community; one that has warmly and respectfully accepted me into the fold. With their incredible support, I hope to expand the narrative of the Smurf Cat universe. They've been absolutely great to me and they deserve only the best from me; NFTs professionally crafted with as many charming details I can include," remarked Nate Hallinan, highlighting his enthusiasm for the upcoming collaboration.

Real Smurf Cat, with its distinctive features and commitment to innovation, continues to carve a niche in the crypto space. The project boasts a total supply of 3333 tokens, reflecting its dedication to scarcity and value appreciation. This exclusivity ensures that Real Smurf Cat remains a sought-after asset in the meme coin market.

The upcoming NFT collection by Nate Hallinan for Real Smurf Cat holds an unprecedented standard of quality. Each NFT will be hand-drawn and layered, showcasing unparalleled artistry rarely seen in the NFT space. This commitment to exceptional quality further reinforces the project's dedication to providing its community with unparalleled experiences.

The minting event for the exclusive NFT collection will take place at mint.smurfcat.eth.limo on December 12, 2023 at 12pm pst. Real Smurf Cat holders will have the unique opportunity to participate in this historic event and acquire these one-of-a-kind NFTs.

Moreover, to engage and reward the community, Real Smurf Cat has planned numerous Twitter and TikTok giveaways leading up to the minting event. These giveaways will continue into the holiday season, offering community members the chance to win exclusive prizes and experience the joy of being part of the Real Smurf Cat ecosystem.

Real Smurf Cat is on a mission to redefine the NFT landscape, and with Nate Hallinan's artistic brilliance and the community's unwavering support, this collaboration is poised to set new benchmarks in the world of digital art.

About Real Smurf Cat

Real Smurf Cat (Shailushai) is a meme coin launched on the Ethereum blockchain. The project pays homage to the viral Shailushai meme that has gained immense popularity on social media platforms. With features like zero tax and a strong community effort, Real Smurf Cat aims to establish itself as a prominent player in the meme coin market.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | DEXTools | Uniswap | CoinMarketCap

Real Smurf Cat

realsmurfcat@outlook.com

https://smurfcat.eth.limo/



Disclaimer:

This announcement is not directed at any investors or potential investors, and does not constitute an offer to sell — or a solicitation of an offer to buy — any securities, and may not be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change without notice. The contents here should not be construed as or relied upon in any manner as investment, legal, tax, or other advice.

This project, Real Smurf Cat, is unrelated to and not affiliated with the famous animated series "The Smurfs."

