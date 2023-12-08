GigaCloud Technology Inc Recognized as Winner in Furniture Today’s 2023 Reader Rankings

EL MONTE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that it has been awarded in Furniture Today’s 2023 Reader Rankings as a winner in the “Best Logistics Technology Company” and “Best Ecommerce Technology” categories, as well as being a top three finalist in the “Industry’s Leading Innovator” category.



Furniture Today’s Reader Rankings program annually invites its readers and industry peers to select organizations for excellence and innovation in the industry in numerous categories, including furniture, finance, logistics, suppliers, technology and more. This year, GigaCloud has been recognized for its industry-leading B2B ecommerce platform, GigaCloud Marketplace, for its value in integrating the entire supply chain process from discovery, payments, and logistics tools into an easy-to-use platform. Seamlessly connecting suppliers and resellers across the globe, GigaCloud’s innovative solutions allow marketplace participants to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed, and efficiency.

“GigaCloud is honored to be recognized by Furniture Today and its readers as the industry’s leading and most innovative logistics and ecommerce technology solutions,” said Iman Schrock, President of GigaCloud. “On the heels of reporting three consecutive quarters of record-breaking results, as well as recently closing of the previously announced strategic acquisitions of Noble House and Wondersign which is expected to further accelerate the growth of our B2B ecosystem, GigaCloud will continue to strive to provide seamless, integrated ecommerce solutions in the entire supply chain.”

Furniture Today is the leading publication for the furniture industry, providing updates on retailer and manufacturing news, along with insights into product trends and market analysis. With its positioning as the “Number One In The Furniture Industry, and Growing In Popularity Daily”, Furniture Today keeps the furniture industry in tune with its business and the world around.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the SEC.

