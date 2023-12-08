Gamofi Officially Launches No-Code Develop-to-Earn Game Platform

Bali, Indonesia, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Gamofi has officially launched its no-code develop-to-earn game platform, surprising the gaming industry with new features. The platform offers monetization opportunities and a user-friendly interface for non-tech users to create and share games.

With the use of Gamofi's app builder, anyone can profit from their own game without any coding skills required. Thanks to several templates, creating games has never been easier.

Changing the Gaming Industry with No-Code Development

The main idea behind Gamofi is to transform the gaming industry by empowering non-tech individuals. Anyone can create and monetize their games quickly and easily through no-code development. This eliminates the traditional barriers to entry in game development, making it accessible to a larger audience.

Gamofi's unique approach allows users to create games with no coding skills. The project provides a platform for people to share and monetize their creations. This allows individuals to generate revenue through game development fees and staking.

The democratization of game development through no-code technology has the potential to radically change the gaming industry. By letting everyone create and share high-quality games at lightning speed, Gamofi plans to leave a mark in this industry.

Furthermore, with its multi-device compatibility, Gamofi makes it possible for anyone to develop games anywhere and at any time. This level of accessibility breaks down geographical barriers and allows the creation and sharing of a diverse range of games.

Game Development Made Simple for Everyone

Gamofi offers a user-friendly platform designed to streamline game creation for all. Its drag-and-drop interface ensures a visual and intuitive approach to game development. The platform relies on an open-source model, with compatibility across different platforms and API integration possibilities using JavaScript.

Gamofi stands out with its unique no-code approach, making game development as easy as setting up straightforward, logic-based interactions. It comes with more than 15 pre-defined behaviors, reducing the time spent developing game logic.

The platform introduces a refreshing take on earnings, with $GAMO tokens allowing users to gain passive income. $GAMO token utility includes accessing services, trading game assets, playing games, crafting game assets, and participating in Gamofi’s governance.

The project's website and whitepaper clearly describe the distribution plan of $GAMO tokens. Specifically, 80% of the tokens will go to Uniswap liquidity, with the remaining $GAMO funding other essential areas. Specifically, CEX, development, staking rewards, and marketing will each receive 5% of the tokens.

Gamofi’s business model features premium subscriptions, sales of Gamofi assets, revenue sharing from game makers, and immersive advertisements. These provide recurring revenue streams, ensuring the platform's sustainability and growth.

Simplifying game development for everyone, Gamofi is the latest innovative group in the gaming industry. With its versatile features, user-friendly interface, and unique business model, Gamofi intends to empower game creators and gamers alike.

About Gamofi

Gamofi is a no-code video game maker, empowering non-tech individuals to create games fast. Their platform offers utility token rewards.

The project is disrupting the world of video games by providing an easy-to-use, no-code platform. Users can easily create and share their games with their tokens in just minutes.

Gamofi's vision is to break down barriers and make game creation accessible to all for purposes beyond entertainment. Their platform offers endless possibilities for industries such as education, social impact, marketing, and training.

The project's website offers a beta feature to try out the platform. As Gamofi approaches full launch, the team will share relevant news on the project on the social media pages below.