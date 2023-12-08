Anti-Money Laundering Market to Hit USD 9.28 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Anti-Money Laundering Market , as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 3.07 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 9.28 billion by 2030. It is anticipated to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Anti-money laundering involves a multifaceted framework that integrates legal, regulatory, and technological measures to combat financial crimes. At its core, AML efforts seek to identify and deter money laundering activities, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes that pose a threat to the global financial system. AML protocols often start with thorough customer due diligence, where financial institutions verify the identity of their customers and assess the risks associated with their transactions.

Market Analysis

The global financial landscape is witnessing a surge in regulatory measures aimed at combating money laundering and terrorist financing. Governments and regulatory bodies are imposing stricter compliance standards, propelling the demand for robust AML solutions. The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain has revolutionized AML efforts. Automated systems can analyze vast datasets, identify patterns, and enhance the efficiency of anti-money laundering processes. The interconnected nature of global financial markets has led to a rise in cross-border transactions. As a result, there is an increased need for sophisticated AML solutions that can effectively monitor and regulate international financial activities. The evolution of financial crimes has compelled organizations to fortify their AML measures. The proliferation of cybercrime, fraud, and other illicit activities necessitates continuous innovation in AML technologies and strategies. All these factors to foster the anti-money laundering market growth.

Major Players Listed in this report are:

The key players are ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems plc, Nice Systems Ltd., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), SAS Institute Inc., Fiserv Inc., Dixtior, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, TransUnion LLC, Wolter’s Kluwer Limited & Other Players

Anti-Money Laundering Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 3.07 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 9.28 Bn CAGR CAGR of 14.8% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Market Dynamics Analysis

“Owing to Increasing Regulatory Stringency and Rising Financial Crimes”

The dynamics of the anti-money laundering market are shaped by a multifaceted interplay of various factors, encompassing drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats. One of the primary drivers propelling the growth of the AML market is the escalating global emphasis on regulatory compliance and the increasing sophistication of financial crimes. Governments and financial institutions worldwide are deploying stringent measures to combat money laundering activities, fostering the demand for advanced AML solutions. Additionally, the rise in cross-border transactions and the advent of digital finance platforms contribute to the expanding market, as these avenues provide new opportunities for illicit financial activities. Conversely, restraints in the AML market stem from the complexity of compliance procedures, high implementation costs, and the need for continuous technological updates. The challenges faced include the evolving nature of money laundering tactics, necessitating constant innovation in AML solutions. Moreover, the ever-growing volume of financial transactions poses a challenge to timely and effective AML monitoring. Threats to the AML market include the increased sophistication of cybercriminals, who exploit vulnerabilities in financial systems, and the potential misuse of privacy concerns to hinder effective AML measures.

Anti-Money Laundering Market Segmentation:

On The Basis of Component

Software

Services

On The Basis of Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

On The Basis of Product

Compliance Management

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Transaction Monitoring

On The Basis of End-use

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America stands at the forefront of the global anti-money laundering market, driven by stringent regulatory frameworks and a proactive approach towards combating financial crimes. The United States, in particular, has been a pioneer in implementing AML measures, with institutions leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance detection capabilities. The European AML landscape is characterized by a harmonized regulatory framework, with directives such as the Fourth and Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directives (4AMLD and 5AMLD) setting the stage for comprehensive AML practices. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a surge in AML activities, fueled by the rapid expansion of financial markets and the increasing sophistication of money laundering schemes. Countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong have emerged as AML hubs, leveraging advanced analytics and collaborative initiatives to counter financial crimes.

Impact of Recession on Anti-Money Laundering Market Growth

In times of recession, companies across industries tighten their belts, leading to resource constraints and budgetary challenges. Many organizations, including financial institutions, may find it challenging to allocate sufficient funds for robust anti-money laundering measures. This constraint can compromise the efficacy of AML programs, as adequate resources are crucial for implementing and maintaining advanced technologies and compliance measures. The economic downturn has prompted governments and regulatory bodies to reevaluate and enhance their regulatory frameworks. This evolution in the regulatory landscape directly impacts the anti-money laundering market, as organizations must stay abreast of changing compliance requirements.

Key Takeaway from Anti-Money Laundering Market Study

Compliance Management emerges as a critical component in the fight against money laundering, serving as the linchpin for organizations striving to adhere to regulatory requirements. With an increasing emphasis on transparency and accountability, businesses across various sectors are intensifying their efforts to implement robust compliance frameworks.

The BFSI sector, encompassing banking, financial services, and insurance, constitutes a substantial portion of the anti-money laundering market. Given the inherent risks associated with financial transactions, this segment faces heightened scrutiny from regulatory bodies worldwide.

Recent Developments

Google Cloud has recently unveiled a cutting-edge Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) tool designed specifically for banks. This innovative solution aims to address the growing challenges associated with financial crimes and enhance the overall security measures within the banking sector.

has recently unveiled a cutting-edge Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) tool designed specifically for banks. This innovative solution aims to address the growing challenges associated with financial crimes and enhance the overall security measures within the banking sector. BioCatch has recently joined the prestigious unicorn club, reaching a valuation exceeding $1 billion in its latest secondary deal. By continuously monitoring and assessing patterns in how individuals interact with online applications, BioCatch's platform can identify anomalies and potential security threats in real-time, offering a proactive defense against cybercriminals.

