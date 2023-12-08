Insurtech Market to Cross USD 161.14 Billion by 2030 on Account of Changing Consumer Expectations Coupled with Regulatory Support and Compliance | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Insurtech Market , as indicated by the SNS Insider report, demonstrated a valuation of USD 5.48 billion in 2022. Projections suggest a substantial growth trajectory, with an anticipated increase to USD 161.14 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.6% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Insurtech refers to the innovative use of technology to enhance and streamline various aspects of the insurance value chain. It encompasses a broad spectrum of technological applications, including artificial intelligence, big data analytics, blockchain, and machine learning, among others. The overarching goal of Insurtech is to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the overall customer experience within the insurance sector.

Market Analysis

The rapid evolution of technology serves as a primary catalyst for the growth of the Insurtech market. Innovations such as artificial intelligence and machine learning enable insurers to automate processes, enhance risk assessment, and provide more personalized services to policyholders. As Insurtech companies continue to leverage cutting-edge technologies, the industry is poised for sustained growth. Insurtech solutions introduce cost-efficient alternatives to traditional insurance processes. Automation of routine tasks, coupled with the elimination of manual paperwork, reduces operational costs for insurers. Moreover, the agile nature of Insurtech platforms allows companies to adapt swiftly to market changes and customer demands. Blockchain's decentralized and secure nature has found applications in the insurance industry, particularly in areas such as policy management, claims processing, and fraud prevention. By providing a transparent and tamper-resistant record of transactions, blockchain enhances trust among stakeholders, reduces fraud, and streamlines complex processes.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

The Key Players are Majesco, Oscar Insurance, Quan template, Shift Technology, Trov Insurance Solutions, LLC., Wipro Limited, ZhongAnInsurance, OutSystems, Damco Group, DXC Technology Company; Insurance Technology Services and Other Players

Market Dynamics Analysis

The insurtech market is experiencing dynamic shifts driven by a confluence of factors that significantly impact its trajectory. One of the primary drivers propelling the insurtech sector forward is the relentless wave of technological advancements. The integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain into insurance processes is enhancing operational efficiency, automating underwriting, and enabling personalized offerings. Additionally, the growing consumer demand for seamless digital experiences is pushing traditional insurance companies to embrace technology, fostering a competitive environment within the insurtech landscape. However, amidst these drivers, there are notable restraints and challenges that warrant attention. Regulatory hurdles pose a significant restraint, as the insurtech industry operates within a complex regulatory framework that varies across regions. Striking the right balance between innovation and compliance becomes a critical challenge for companies in this space.

Insurtech Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Auto

Business

Health

Home

Specialty

Travel

Others

By Service

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

By Technology

Blockchain

Cloud Computing

IoT

Machine Learning

Robo Advisory

Others

By End-use

Automotive

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation

Others

Key Regional Developments

The North American insurtech landscape is marked by a robust technological infrastructure and a high level of digital literacy among consumers. The region has been a frontrunner in adopting insurtech solutions, with startups and established insurers’ alike leveraging advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technologies. In Europe, the insurtech market is influenced by a diverse regulatory environment across countries. While some nations embrace insurtech innovation with open arms, others exhibit a more cautious approach. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key player in the global market, driven by rapid economic growth and a burgeoning middle class. Insurers in this region are capitalizing on mobile technology and digital platforms to reach a vast and tech-savvy consumer base.

Impact of Recession on Insurtech Market Growth

The insurtech market has historically relied on significant investments to fuel innovation and expansion. However, during economic downturns, investors may become more risk-averse, leading to challenges in securing funding for startups and even established players. Navigating this financial landscape will require strategic financial management and a focus on sustainable business models. Recessionary periods prompt businesses across sectors to seek cost-effective solutions. Insurtech, with its focus on leveraging technology to streamline processes, stands to benefit from this increased demand for cost-efficiency. Companies that can demonstrate tangible value in terms of reduced operational costs and improved risk management are likely to thrive.

Key Takeaway from Insurtech Market Study

Blockchain technology, renowned for its decentralized and secure nature, is revolutionizing how transactions are conducted in the insurance sector. Its immutable ledger system ensures transparency, trust, and traceability, thereby reducing fraud and streamlining processes.

The BFSI sector plays a pivotal role in the growth of Insurtech, acting as both a collaborator and catalyst for innovation. The seamless integration of banking and financial services into insurance processes not only facilitates smoother transactions but also opens avenues for cross-sector collaborations.

Recent Developments

Onsurity , the innovative insurtech startup, has successfully secured a substantial investment of $24 million in a recent funding round, with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) taking the lead. This significant financial backing is poised to propel Onsurity to new heights within the insurtech industry.

, the innovative insurtech startup, has successfully secured a substantial investment of $24 million in a recent funding round, with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) taking the lead. This significant financial backing is poised to propel Onsurity to new heights within the insurtech industry. Bimaplan, another player in the insurtech arena, has successfully raised $3.5 million in a pre-series A funding round. This financial injection is expected to fortify Bimaplan's position within the competitive insurtech landscape, providing the company with the necessary resources to advance its product development and expand its market reach.

