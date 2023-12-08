Taavi Lehemaa to become a Member of the Management Board of LHV Kindlustus

The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Kindlustus, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group, has elected Taavi Lehemaa as a new Member of the Management Board of AS LHV Kindlustus. His five-year term at the Management Board will start on 8 December 2023. As of then Management Board of LHV Kindlustus will have two members – in addition to Taavi Lehemaa, Martti-Sten Merilai will continue on as the Chairman of the Management Board.

Taavi Lehemaa has obtained a master's degree in economics from the University of Tartu and furthered his education at the University of Jönköping and the University of Cambridge Judge Business School. In 2018, Taavi Lehemaa worked as an analyst at the Estonian Ministry of Finance. Later as a financial analyst at Miratag GbmH. From 2019 to 2020, Lehemaa worked in various positions at the Estonian branch of Nordea Bank. He was a Credit and Compliance Specialist and Head of Global KYC Research. From 2020 to 2022, he was the LC&I Financial Crime Risk Manager of Nordea in Finland, dealing with the field of AML and sanctions, risk management of corporate clients. Taavi Lehemaa belongs to the board of AL Element OÜ. Neither Taavi Lehemaa nor the persons related to him own shares of LHV Group.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. LHV employs over 1,050 people. As at the end of October, LHV’s banking services are used by 411,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 124,000 active clients, and LHV’s insurance protects a total of 161,000 clients. LHV Bank, a subsidiary of LHV Group, holds a banking licence in the UK and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.





Marthi Lepik

Communication Specialist

Phone: +372 5666 2944

Email: marthi.lepik@lhv.ee