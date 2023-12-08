G2 Goldfields’ Statement on Regional Geopolitical Affairs

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (“G2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) wishes to provide context and comments regarding the recent actions of the Venezuelan Government with respect to Guyana’s Essequibo District. G2 is developing its high grade OKO gold project in Guyana and has been operating in Guyana since 2019. Additionally, the management team of G2 have led the discovery, construction, and development of the $225 million USD Aurora Gold Project in Guyana, now one of South America’s largest operating gold mines, and have been active investors in Guyana since 1996.



Background and context to the Venezuelan government’s recent actions can be found at the following link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/02/14/venezuela-guyana-border-dispute-oil/. The matter is currently before the International Court of Justice. Significantly, almost every country in the world recognizes Guyana’s existing borders.

Guyana has received international support concerning the most recent actions of the Venezuelan government, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterating Washington’s “unwavering support for Guyana’s sovereignty” and reaffirming their position that Guyana has full authority over its Essequibo region. Additionally, Britain’s Foreign Office stated, “The UK is concerned by the recent steps taken by Venezuela, with respect to the Essequibo region of Guyana,” … “We believe this is unjustified and should cease. We are clear that the border was settled in 1899 through international arbitration.” [via X (formerly known as Twitter) quoted in Stabroek News, December 7th, 2023].

In a televised address to the nation, President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali, affirmed, “You have nothing to worry about when you invest in a country that governs itself in accordance with the rule of law, that stands on the side of democracy and understands what true freedom is,” stating, “So there is nothing to fear. Our international partners and international community are ready to support us. They’ve assured us of their support and all we want is for these missteps to be corrected by President Maduro of Venezuela.” [The Guardian, December 6th, 2023].

G2 Goldfields’ operations are not affected in any way by the current actions in Venezuela, with five diamond drill rigs currently turning around the clock. G2 will continue to be a supportive international investor in Guyana, one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and will continue to develop the OKO project in accordance with international best practice.

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

The G2 Goldfields team is comprised of professionals who have been directly responsible for the discovery of millions of ounces of gold in Guyana as well as the financing and development of the Aurora Gold Mine, Guyana’s largest gold mine. G2 recently announced its maiden mineral resource estimate on the newly discovered Oko property in Guyana (see press release dated April 25, 2022), and has recently filed on SEDAR an independent technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Oko Gold property, Cooperative Republic of Guyana, South America”, with an effective date of April 14, 2022. Mineral Resources are estimated by Dr. Tania Ilieva, Ph.D., P.Geo. and Alan San Martin, MAusIMM(CP), consultants of Micon International Limited.

Highlights of the report include:

974,000 oz. Au – Inferred Mineral Resource contained within 3,274,000 tonnes @ 9.25 g/t Au; and

220,000 oz. Au – Indicated Mineral Resource contained within 793,000 tonnes @ 8.63 g/t Au.

Significantly, all of the maiden mineral resources lie within 350 meters of surface and remain open down plunge. G2 continues to expand this maiden resource while discovering additional areas for diamond drilling.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been approved by and prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone (CEO of G2 Goldfields Inc.), a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

For further information please contact:

Dan Noone

CEO

+1.416.628.5904

Email: news@g2goldfields.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information and/or statements. Forward-looking statements and/or information are based on a number of material factors, expectations and/or assumptions of G2 Goldfields which have been used to develop such statements and/or information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although G2 Goldfields believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as G2 Goldfields can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: results from planned exploration and drilling activities; future plans for operational expenditures; the accuracy of the interpretations of exploration and drilling activity results; availability of financing to fund current and future plans and expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which G2 Goldfields has property interests; the general continuance of current industry conditions; aboriginal matters; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of G2 Goldfields to obtain qualified staff, equipment and/or services in a timely and cost efficient manner; the ability of the operator of each project in which G2 Goldfields has property interests to operate in a safe, efficient and/or effective manner and to fulfill its respective obligations and current plans; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and/or interest rates; and the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and/or environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which G2 Goldfields has property interests. The forward-looking information and statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and/or statements, including the assumptions made in respect thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and/or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information and/or statements including, without limitation: risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, the uncertainty of conducting operations under a foreign regime, exploration risk, the uncertainty of obtaining all applicable regulatory approvals, the availability of labour and/or equipment, the fluctuating prices of commodities, the availability of financing and dependence on the management personnel of the Corporation, other participants in the property areas and/or certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in G2 Goldfields public disclosure documents (including, without limitation, those risks identified in this news release and G2 Goldfields current management’s discussion and analysis). Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Corporation does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.