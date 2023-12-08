Mechanicsburg, PA, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Farm Credit Awards $100,000 through its Annual Farmers on the Rise Program

Horizon Farm Credit recognized ten outstanding beginning farmers who will each be receiving $10,000 to grow their operations.

Mechanicsburg, PA – Farm Credit recently announced the ten recipients of their 2023 Farmers on the Rise program, awarding a total of $100,000 to beginning farmers in their territory. The following agriculturalists received this year’s honor:





Ian Antons, Winchester VA

Bradley and Kacie Bachman, Jonestown, PA

Megan Bogle, Downingtown, PA

Jarrod and Becky Burall, Mt. Airy, MD

Tyler and Katie Fraser, New Bethlehem, PA

Jennifer and Richard Hartlieb Jr., Robesonia, PA

Julie Henninger, Gardners, PA

Duy Pham, Princess Anne, MD

Henry Spies V, Preston, MD

Eric and Elizabeth Ziegler, Lebanon, PA





“We were pleased to receive over 74 applications this year, from agricultural producers located across our 100 county footprint,” says Tom Truitt, CEO of Horizon Farm Credit. “The applicants’ backgrounds, farms, products, and plans for growth were highly diverse, however, three themes were consistent throughout: a desire to serve their local communities, a passion for farming, and a commitment to environmental stewardship.” He went on to say, “All of this year’s applicants were truly impressive. We are honored to support this year’s Farmers on the Rise recipients as they look to grow their businesses and expand their local impact.”

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was on hand to address the program’s finalists, congratulate this year’s honorees, and to provide perspective on the future of agriculture. “Beginning farmer programs feed the continued vitality of our farming communities,” he said. “Through programs like Farmers on the Rise, Horizon Farm Credit is sending a strong signal – we believe in the future of agriculture, and we believe investing in our farmers will cultivate a robust and dynamic agricultural sector that is empowered to thrive.”

The contest was open to applicants with at least three but no more than 10 years of farming experience. To learn more about the program, visit farmersontherise.com.

About Horizon Farm Credit

Horizon Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative, part of the national Farm Credit System, owned by its member‐borrowers. The Association has more than 22,900 members and over $6.2 billion in loans outstanding. Horizon Farm Credit serves Delaware, Pennsylvania, and parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia by providing farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. Learn more at horizonfc.com.

