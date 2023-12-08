Autonomous Drone Market projected to reach USD 53.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Autonomous Drone Market ” , by Range of Flight (Less Than 10 km, 10 Km - 20 Km, 20 Km - 30 Km, More Than 30 km), Payload (Less Than 300 lbs, 300-400 lbs, 400-500 lbs), Drone Type (Consumer / Civil, Commercial, Military), End Use (Industry, Agriculture & Forestry, Delivery & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Construction & Mining, Oil & Gas, Security & Law Enforcement, Recreational Activity, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Autonomous Drone Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 15.9 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 53.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 18.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Range of Flight, Payload, Drone Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW DJI Parrot Sample of Companies Covered Yuneec 3D Robotics Inc. Go Pro

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Autonomous Drone Market

178 - Market Data Tables

68 - List of Figures

231 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global autonomous drone market has emerged as a key player in revolutionizing various industries by offering innovative solutions to long-standing challenges. These drones, equipped with advanced sensors, artificial intelligence, and autonomous capabilities, play a vital role in sectors such as agriculture, surveillance, logistics, and infrastructure inspection. In agriculture, for instance, autonomous drones contribute to precision farming by monitoring crops, optimizing irrigation, and detecting crop diseases, thereby enhancing overall agricultural productivity.

Moreover, the autonomous drone market has significantly benefited industries by improving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and minimizing risks. In logistics, these drones enable faster and more cost-effective delivery services, especially in remote or challenging terrains. In surveillance and security, autonomous drones provide real-time monitoring and rapid response capabilities, enhancing situational awareness and crisis management. Overall, the integration of autonomous drones into various industries has not only streamlined processes but also opened up new possibilities for innovation, making them a cornerstone of the modern industrial ecosystem.

Major Vendors in the Global Autonomous Drone Market:

DJI

Parrot

Yuneec

3D Robotics Inc.

GoPro

Holy Stone

Autel Robotics

SenseFly

Kesper Drone

Hexagon

Delair

AeroVironment Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Microdrones GmbH

Technological Advancements in AI and Sensor Technologies

The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor technologies plays a pivotal role in propelling the global autonomous drone market. Advancements in AI algorithms enable drones to make complex decisions in real-time, enhancing their autonomous capabilities. Machine learning algorithms, coupled with sophisticated sensors such as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and advanced computer vision systems, empower drones to navigate and adapt to dynamic environments autonomously. These technologies contribute to improved obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and precise navigation, enabling drones to perform tasks with a high degree of autonomy. Additionally, the integration of advanced sensors facilitates more accurate data collection, mapping, and monitoring capabilities, making autonomous drones increasingly indispensable across various industries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Technological Advancements

Increasing Demand for Precision Agriculture

Growth in E-commerce and Last-Mile Delivery

Improving Regulatory Environment

Opportunities:

Surveillance and Security Applications

Expansion of Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) Models

Integration with Smart Cities

Rise in Emergency Response and Disaster Management Applications

Rising Demand for Autonomous Drones in Commercial Applications

The increasing adoption of autonomous drones in commercial applications is a significant driver for the market's growth. Industries such as agriculture, infrastructure inspection, surveying, and logistics are leveraging autonomous drones to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. In agriculture, for instance, autonomous drones equipped with specialized sensors can monitor crop health, assess field conditions, and optimize resource allocation. Similarly, in infrastructure inspection, autonomous drones can navigate complex structures, capturing high-resolution images and identifying potential issues, thus reducing the need for manual inspection and minimizing risks. The demand for efficient and cost-effective solutions in these sectors is fueling the deployment of autonomous drones, driving market growth.

North America dominates the market for Autonomous Drone.

North America, particularly the United States, emerges as the dominating region in the global autonomous drone market. The region's dominance can be attributed to the presence of key market players, robust research and development activities, and favorable regulatory frameworks that encourage the testing and deployment of autonomous drone technologies. The U.S., with its established aerospace industry and a conducive environment for technological innovation, leads in the adoption of autonomous drone solutions across diverse sectors.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically China, exhibits high growth potential in the autonomous drone market. China's rapid economic development, increasing investments in technology, and a growing demand for drone applications in agriculture, logistics, and surveillance contribute to its prominence. The large-scale adoption of autonomous drones in China is fueled by initiatives promoting smart agriculture and infrastructure development. Additionally, countries like India and Japan are emerging as key players in the market, driven by expanding use cases and supportive regulatory frameworks that facilitate the integration of autonomous drone technologies into various industries.

The Material Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global autonomous drone market, the Range of Flight segment is categorized based on distances: Less Than 10 km, 10 Km - 20 Km, 20 Km - 30 Km, and More Than 30 km. Among these, the Less Than 10 km segment is dominating due to the increasing demand for short-range applications, such as monitoring crowded urban areas, retail spaces, and critical infrastructure.

