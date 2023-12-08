BONDUELLE - Post merger statement of the number of shares and voting rights

BONDUELLE

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France

Bonduelle a French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros

Registered under number : 447 250 044 ( Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL POST-MERGER SHARE CAPITAL OF LA PLAINE SA – BONDUELLE SCA

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of the latest information Total number of shares forming capital Number of voting rights



08.12.2023

(0h00 - Paris)



32 630 114



Theoretical Total

52 254 729







Actual Total*

51 672 037





*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights





