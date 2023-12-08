BONDUELLE - Post merger statement of the number of shares and voting rights

Villeneuve D Ascq Cedex, FRANCE

BONDUELLE

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France
Bonduelle a French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros
Registered under number : 447 250 044 ( Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL POST-MERGER SHARE CAPITAL OF LA PLAINE SA – BONDUELLE SCA

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of the latest informationTotal number of shares forming capitalNumber of voting rights


08.12.2023
(0h00 - Paris)

32 630 114

Theoretical Total
52 254 729



Actual Total*
51 672 037

*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights


