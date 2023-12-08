BONDUELLE - Déclaration du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote post fusion

BONDUELLE
Siège social - "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France
Bonduelle SCA - Société en commandite par actions au capital de 57 102 699,50 euros
RCS DUNKERQUE 447 250 044
INFORMATION RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL POST FUSION LA PLAINE SA – BONDUELLE SCA
ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
|Date d’arrêté des informations
|Nombre total d’actions composant le capital
|Nombre total de droits de vote
08.12.2023
(0h00)
32 630 114
Total théorique
52 254 729
Total réel*
51 672 037
*Total réel = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d’actions - actions privées de droits de vote
