BONDUELLE - Déclaration du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote post fusion

| Source: BONDUELLE BONDUELLE

Villeneuve D Ascq Cedex, FRANCE

BONDUELLE

Siège social - "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France
Bonduelle SCA - Société en commandite par actions au capital de 57 102 699,50 euros
RCS DUNKERQUE 447 250 044

INFORMATION RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL POST FUSION LA PLAINE SA – BONDUELLE SCA

ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

Date d’arrêté des informationsNombre total d’actions composant le capital Nombre total de droits de vote


08.12.2023
(0h00)

32 630 114

Total théorique
52 254 729



Total réel*
51 672 037

*Total réel = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d’actions - actions privées de droits de vote

Pièce jointe


Attachments

Déclaration du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote post fusion