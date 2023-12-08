CSL Leads Maritime Industry in Biofuel Adoption, Achieving Milestones in Decarbonization Efforts

MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CSL Group (“CSL”), a global leader in responsible marine transportation services, proudly announces a significant milestone in its Great Lakes biofuel program – one of the longest-running initiatives of its kind in the maritime industry.



With a cumulative 75,000 running hours on B100 biofuel over the past four years, CSL ships have made significant strides in supporting decarbonization efforts by replacing 55,000 metric tonnes of fossil fuel with biodiesel and avoiding 156,000 metric tonnes of CO2.

“Unlike other shipping companies that are just getting started with their biofuel initiatives, we have moved past the testing phase and are running biodiesel as part of our business – just one of the many ways we are reducing carbon in our operations,” said Louis Martel, CSL President and CEO.

“In 2023, our biofuel fleet set a new record by using 16,400 metric tonnes of B100 biodiesel in a single season, marking our highest consumption to date. This translates into an 80 to 90% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, leading to the avoidance of 50,000 metric tonnes of CO2 across our Great Lakes fleet.”

CSL initiated its biofuel journey in 2019 with a B50 blend, gradually progressing to B80 and, in 2020, running two ships on B100 – pure biodiesel produced entirely from waste plant material unrelated to food production. Since 2021, eight CSL vessels have run continuously on B100 for five to eight months per year, proving the technical viability and practicality of biofuel in reducing well-to-wake GHG emissions and meeting regulatory limits for SOx and NOx emissions.

“In 2024, eight of our Great Lakes ships will run on biofuel, and we hope to eventually extend the program across our entire Great Lakes fleet,” Mr. Martel announced. “Biofuel offers a practical and low-risk solution toward a decarbonized marine industry, but we need government support to ensure it remains affordable. CSL is proud to lead the way in showcasing the effectiveness of biofuel, and we call on governments and industry stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices in maritime transportation.”

Since 2019, CSL’s biofuel program has played a pivotal role in shaping industry standards. CSL’s data has been used by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Classification Societies to advance progress on biofuel use in the maritime sector and has informed organizations like the International Council on Combustion Engines (CIMAC) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

