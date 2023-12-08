Regulated information - Brussels, Paris, Vienna, 8 December 2023 – 18:00 pm (CET)





Dexia and BAWAG Group sign a sale and purchase agreement concerning the last remaining leasing activities of the Dexia Group



Dexia and BAWAG Group today announce that they have signed a sale and purchase agreement allowing BAWAG Group to buy Dexia Crédit Local’s five non-regulated leasing entities: DCL Evolution, Alsatram, Dexiarail, as well as Dexia Flobail and Dexia CLF Régions Bail, both renamed Dexia FB France and Dexia RB France, following the withdrawal of their finance company authorisations, which was approved by the French Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) on 27 October 2023 and took effect on the same date.

This transaction will enable BAWAG Group to refinance a roughly EUR 750 million leasing portfolio from Dexia Crédit Local. The leasing assets being refinanced are comprised of approximately 80 contracts to mainly public sector related counterparties. No employees will be transferred as part of this agreement.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2024. It will have a non-significant impact on Dexia’s solvency. Detailed financial impacts will be disclosed when the transaction closes.

Pierre Crevits, CEO of Dexia, comments: “The sale of the Dexia Group’s last leasing activities is a new important milestone in the orderly resolution of the Dexia Group, enabling Dexia Crédit Local to further reduce its consolidation scope”.

Anas Abuzaakouk, CEO of BAWAG Group comments: “This is a great opportunity for BAWAG Group to refinance a portfolio of European public sector assets with a very secure risk profile; an asset class we know well and will continue to grow. This was only possible given our strong capital and liquidity position as well as the operational expertise and infrastructure of the Group."

ABOUT BAWAG GROUP

BAWAG Group AG is a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, serving 2.1 million retail, small business, corporate, real estate and public sector customers across Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Western Europe and the United States. The Group operates under various brands and across multiple channels offering comprehensive savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment, building society, factoring and insurance products and services. Our goal is to deliver simple, transparent, and affordable financial products and services that our customers need.

BAWAG Group’s Investor Relations website https://www.bawaggroup.com/ir contains further information, including financial and other information for investors.

ABOUT DEXIA

Dexia is a 99.6% State-owned Belgian-French banking group, which entered in orderly resolution in December 2012. Dexia’s mission is to manage its residual assets in run-off while ensuring that the interests of its shareholders and guarantors are preserved. The Group's parent company, Dexia SA, is a public limited company and a financial holding company under Belgian law. Based in France, Dexia Crédit is the Group's main operating entity. As at 30 June 2023, Dexia had 515 staff members and had total assets of EUR 60.4 billion.

To learn more about Dexia, visit www.dexia.com

