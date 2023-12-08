Clipo Labs Unveils IWE: A Revolutionary Leap in E-Commerce and Beyond

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forget scrolling – enter the future of e-commerce with Clipo Labs' game-changing Immersive Web Environments (IWE). This groundbreaking technology, developed by the company renowned for transforming Burning Man into a virtual world in 2020, is poised to revolutionize online interactions.





IWE transforms conventional websites into captivating 3D worlds, where AI-powered customer service agents engage in live voice interactions and execute sales with remarkable efficiency. This immersive experience transcends traditional web browsing, offering a seamless and intuitive way to shop, learn, and connect.

"IWE has the potential to revolutionize not just e-commerce, but also the way we interact with information and services online," says Fabio Genito, Clipo's Director of Strategic Initiatives. "It's a game-changer for businesses of all sizes, offering an engaging and interactive way to connect with customers and provide exceptional service."

Imagine stepping into a virtual travel agency where a friendly AI agent helps you plan your dream vacation, complete with interactive tours of potential destinations and real-time booking capabilities. Or picture yourself in a 3D classroom, surrounded by classmates and learning from a holographic instructor who can answer your questions in real-time and adjust the learning pace based on your individual needs. IWE's potential applications are limitless, extending far beyond the realm of e-commerce.

Clipo's Multiverse platform empowers creators and marketers to build these immersive experiences with ease.

StagePort: Real-time virtual space management for effortless event creation and execution.

User Engagement Analytics: Gain valuable insights into user behavior and optimize your IWE experience.

Photorealistic Rendering: Deliver stunning visuals that captivate and engage your audience.

Real-Time Communication and Broadcasting: Supports live communication tools and broadcasting services, enabling real-time interactions and streaming of content within the virtual environment.

Integration with existing shopping cards: These environments are compatible with merchants' existing e-commerce infrastructure, making its adoption reasonably straightforward.

Clipo's IWE offers a unique advantage over platforms like Roblox, which often lack the visual fidelity and creative freedom required for truly immersive experiences. Brands can develop photorealistic IWE environments that resonate with their identity and are directly accessible from their websites, eliminating the need for dependence on third-party platforms. This approach ensures a brand-consistent experience while leveraging existing web traffic to engage users in a captivating way.

Customizable AI agents further enhance the user experience. Companies can train these agents with extensive materials, videos, or manual prompts, enabling them to sell merchandise, answer customer questions, and provide support with unparalleled efficiency.

Clipo's proven scalability was put on display during the virtual Burning Man event. They managed 150 live broadcasts in a single environment, engaging 80,000 users for seven days straight. This global cultural experience seamlessly simulated the entire seven square miles of Black Rock City and hundreds of photorealistic arts, both during day and night, showcasing the incredible resiliency of Clipo’s technologies at large-scale events.

Built on the Unity Game Engine, Clipo's IIR technology allows for a flexible creative development approach. This versatility empowers users to create diverse applications, all accessible via desktop and mobile web. From virtual concerts and conferences to educational simulations and interactive art installations, IWE opens up a vast playground for creativity and innovation.

Clipo Labs is at the forefront of digital transformation, offering a versatile and engaging platform for the future of online interaction. With IWE, businesses can create immersive experiences that capture hearts and minds, redefine customer engagement, and drive growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

