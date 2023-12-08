Simply Healthcare Plans Awards $85,000 Grant to Pace Center for Girls to Combat Youth Mental Health Crisis

Jacksonville, Fl., Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls (Pace) received a $85,000 grant from Simply Healthcare Plans (Simply) to support Pace’s Reach Therapy model, a community-based program designed to meet the mental health needs of girls ages 11-18 and their families. Reach therapists travel to girls to provide services in their home, school or community. The model is designed to take into consideration each girl’s unique strengths, their experiences as young women, and histories of trauma when creating their individualized plans of care.

The holiday season is a critical time to raise awareness about the mental health challenges faced by young people today, and the urgent need for support and intervention. This partnership aims to empower girls and young women and underscores the importance of community members coming together to combat the youth mental health crisis.

“Our Reach model is holistically positioned to meet the individual needs of girls and their families, both physically and developmentally, ensuring socioeconomic barriers don’t limit access to crucial mental health services,” said Mary Marx, President and CEO of Pace Center for Girls. “As we continue to expand our services in Florida, we do so with the mission of reaching more girls. We are grateful to Simply Healthcare Plans for their support.”

Simply has made a commitment to play a pivotal role in the health and well-being of Floridians by investing in community-based efforts that address critical priorities across the entire state. This includes efforts around mental health, maternal and children’s health, disease management, secondary education, workforce development, rural health and more.

“Simply is committed to partnering with our members and incredible nonprofit organizations, like Pace Center for Girls, to address the whole health needs of Floridians – whether it’s their physical, social or mental health – to make communities across the Sunshine State stronger and healthier,” said Cristy Castaneda, Director of Marketing and Community Relations, Simply Healthcare Plans. “Simply’s collaboration with Pace demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the well-being of Florida’s youth. We are overjoyed to take part in Pace’s efforts to eliminate barriers to crucial mental health services for Florida’s youth by providing education, empowerment and mental health support.”

Since its inception in 1985, Pace has positively impacted the lives of more than 40,000 girls and young women, providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to overcome adversity and achieve their dreams.

About Pace Center for Girls

Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

About Simply Healthcare Plans

Simply Healthcare Plans, Inc. (“Simply”), is a Florida managed health care plan that serves Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members in the state of Florida. In addition, Simply, through a line of business called Clear Health Alliance, also serves Florida Medicaid members who are living with HIV/AIDS. Our goal is to provide healthcare and related services that are comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. Each and every day, members of our team can be found in Florida communities, listening to our members, interacting with our health care providers and partnering with community-based organizations. Our goal is to ensure members and entire communities are empowered to become active participants in their health care and sustain healthy lifestyles. To learn more about Simply, visit www.simplyhealthcareplans.com.

