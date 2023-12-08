Questex’s Fierce Telecom Announce the 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards — Telecom Edition Finalists

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Telecom and Fierce Wireless today announces the 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards — Telecom Edition finalists. The awards recognize the creators, makers, and doers of outstanding services and equipment unveiled over the past 12 months.
The awards promote the competitive spirit and initiative to spark new design, development and distribution of inventive solutions; find revolutionary tech or services; and to acknowledge and honor the most visionary operators, service providers, and vendors for their commitment to next-gen business and consumer offerings.
The 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards – Telecom Edition finalists:
AI/Analytics/Automation
- Deepomatic
- Enterprise Web: Telco-grade generative AI for intent-based orchestration
- Mavenir: Mavenir automation drives step-change in operational energy efficiency and QoS
- Netcracker: Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution
- Plume: Plume Haystack
- TNS: TNS Robocall Protection
BSS/OSS
- AEX (Automation Exchange) Inc.
- Evergent Technologies Inc.: Nimble Monetization Capabilities for Today’s Telecom Transitions
- Innova IT Solutions: COSSMOS Auto Discovery and Reconciliation Platform
- Sage Management: Sage Hybrid Blockchain Services
Business Services
- Aryaka: Aryaka Unified SASE
- GTT: GTT Managed SD-WAN
- Kyndryl: Kyndryl's Network Transformation Services
- Windstream Enterprise: An intelligent cloud-based contact center solution to elevate customer and employee experiences
Core Network
- Harmonic Inc.: Harmonic cOS™ Virtualized Core Software Platform
- Infinera Corporation: ICE6 Turbo
- NETSCOUT: Observability for Cloudified 5G SA Networks
- Oracle: The future of 5G analytics: Oracle Communications Network Analytics Data Director
Customer Engagement
- Bango: The Bango Digital Vending Machine®
- Evergent Technologies Inc.: Catered & Creative Customer Retention
- TiVo: TiVo's Managed IPTV Service with Evolution Digital's EVO FORCE 1 and FUSE 4K
- GlobalReach Technology: GlobalReach Technology - Trusted Wi-Fi
- Netcracker: Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution
- Windstream Wholesale: iconnect, the wholesale industry’s premier customer portal
Digital Divide
- AT&T: AT&T 5G-Connected Helmet
- BICS: BICS - Project ‘Connect the Remote & Vulnerable’
- Casa Systems: Casa Systems' AurusLINK 5G Self Install Outdoor Modem
- Consolidated Communications: Bringing Universal Broadband Service to Rural Vermont – Consolidated Communications and Southern Vermont CUD
- DZS: DZS FiberWay
- Radisys: Radisys' Connect 5G FWA/Broadband Convergence
IoT
- 1NCE: 1NCE's Software Platform Turns Connectivity into a Component
- Enea: Automation & Unified Global Connectivity with Enea Aptilo IoT CCS
- Taoglas: Taoglas Invisible Antenna™
- Uber: UberSIM project
Network Test and Measurement
- Infovista: World's largest 5G network benchmarking project
- PCTEL: SeeHawk™ Monitor
- Telsasoft: Telsasoft Rich Notifications
Next-Gen Deployment Fiber/Wireline
- Boldyn Networks: Boldyn Networks Transforms San Francisco Metro Through Unrivaled Fiber Connectivity
- Clearfield, Inc.: ClearPass™ Dust Cap
- Harmonic Inc.: Harmonic cOS™ Broadband Platform
- Infinera Corporation: High-speed Business Services over Existing PON Infrastructure Leveraging ICE-X Intelligent Coherent Pluggables
Next-Gen Deployment Wireless
- Airvine: Airvine WaveTunnel Product Line
- BICS: BICS advances 5G SA roaming with stc Kuwait and AIS Thailand
- Boingo: Washington Commanders Score Touchdown with Boingo Wi-Fi 6
- Tarana Wireless: Tarana G1 in 6 GHz
Private Wireless Networks
- Betacom: Betacom AirGap Protection™ for Private 5G
- Betacom: Betacom Private/Public Hybrid 5G Network Service
- Cox Private Networks: Hybrid private/public cellular network improves business operations for a used vehicle wholesale solution provider
- Kyndryl: Kyndryl enables Industry 4.0 Transformation with Nokia Digital Automation Cloud
RAN Innovation
- Boingo: RAN Innovation: The First Department of Defense Open RAN Network
- Cohere Technologies: First MU-MIMO Software Solution for 4G + 5G in FDD and TDD with 2X Spectrum Multiplier Benefit
- Radisys: Radisys’ Connect RAN Release 17 Compliant 5G NR Software
- Wind River: Wind River Studio
Security
- Digital Element: IPC Characteristics
- Hiya: Hiya Protect
- Plume: Plume’s Full Stack Optimization
- Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA): TIA SCS 9001 Cybersecurity and Supply Chain Security Standard
Alejandro Piñero, Head of Content, Fierce Technology Group at Questex said, “Congratulations to the 2023 award finalists. We were extremely impressed with all of the submissions. We are thrilled to celebrate the finalists for their creativity in developing groundbreaking solutions across the industry.”
Finalists were chosen by the awards program’s judges who are the industry's elite including analysts and service providers.
The 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards — Telecom Edition winners will be announced on December 14.
To learn more about the 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards — Telecom Edition, visit: https://www.fiercetelecomawards.com.
