Circuit of The Americas Celebrates the Season of Giving

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peppermint Parkway is bringing the season of giving to life at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). COTA is hosting select nights of Peppermint Parkway dedicated to nearby Del Valle residents, the d/Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Community, military members, and more. Guests can also take the opportunity to give back with E-Recycling Night Presented by Dell Technologies and Travis County Sheriff’s Brown Santa toy drive.

On Dec. 9, Austin Angels comes to COTA for a Family Night at Peppermint Parkway. The local nonprofit is dedicated to walking “alongside children, youth, and families in the foster care community by offering consistent support through intentional giving, relationship building, and mentorship.” Santa and his elves will lead children in games, families will receive holiday baskets, and the Austin Angels community will share holiday cheer while experiencing the millions of lights along The Parkway.

Wednesday, Dec. 13, Peppermint Parkway will open exclusively for COTA’s neighbors in Del Valle. Del Valle Night will feature Parkway tickets ranging from $10-15 and pricing also lowered throughout Peppermint Plaza. Guests will need to show proof of residency, a DVISD student, or staff ID at the gates to participate.

Thursday, Dec. 14, bring old technology to donate prior to entering The Parkway or Plaza for E-Recycling Night Presented by Dell Technologies. Whether an unused computer or gently used cell phone, recycle technology responsibly at Peppermint Parkway.

Returning this year on Dec. 16, Deaf Santa Claus is bringing holiday joy to children and families in the d/Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community. Deaf Santa will greet families in Peppermint Plaza with an ASL interpreter to help translate holiday wishes for the whole family. Interpreters will be onsite to assist families in Lot A and Peppermint Plaza – creating stress-free holiday memories.

On Dec. 18, current and former military members are invited for Military Monday Presented by Valero. Current, retired, and veteran military will also receive 10% off admission to The Parkway via govx.com or at the Lot A entrance. Show military ID for a gift card from Valero to help members and their family during holiday travel, while supplies last.

Donate to children in need with Travis County Sheriff’s Brown Santa toy drive at COTA, ongoing through Dec. 21. Peppermint Plaza will feature four collection barrels for new and unwrapped toys and puzzles for kids ages 0-14. Canned goods and non-perishable items will also be accepted. Purchase a toy to donate from Mint’s Market in Peppermint Plaza’s main tent and receive 30% off another toy of equal value.

Visit Peppermint Parkway and help COTA spread holiday cheer throughout Central Texas this season!