Amcomri Entertainment Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25YO) (OTC: AMNNF), is pleased to provide the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Amcomri (the “Meeting”) held earlier today. A total of 15,180,153 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 20.62% of the issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.



At the Meeting, the number of directors of the Company was fixed at eight and each of the eight nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld/Abstain Number Percentage (%) Number Percentage (%) Paul McGowan 14,157,023 99.95 7,640 0.05 Robert Price 14,157,023 99.95 7,640 0.05 Larry Howard 14,156,965 99.95 7,698 0.05 Martin Andrew Lyon 14,157,023 99.95 7,640 0.05 Michael Walker 12,857,980 90.78 1,306,683 9.22

Michèle Maheux 14,164,283 100.00 380 0.00 Janet Grove 14,164,283 100.00 380 0.00 Alex Stojanovic 14,164,225 100.00 438 0.00

Amcomri’s shareholders also voted in favour of reappointing MNP LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

Paul McGowan, Non-Executive Chairman of Amcomri, commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome Janet Grove to our team as a valuable addition to our board of directors. Janet’s background and experience will be integral to our continued development and the delivery of our strategic growth plan”.

Ms. Grove is a corporate lawyer and partner at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP where she is Canadian head of their Life Sciences and Healthcare Group. Ms. Grove was previously managing partner of Vancouver based law firm, Bull, Housser & Tupper LLP and led Bull, Housser in its merger discussions with global law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright. She then served as managing partner of Norton Rose Fulbright’s Vancouver office until her term expired at the end of 2019. She was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women in 2017 by Women’s Executive Network and appointed King’s Counsel in 2020. Ms. Grove also currently serves on the board of Genome BC and sits on the Audit and Assurance Standards Council of Canada.

